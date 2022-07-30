Marc Jacobson & Associates is an insurance firm that has been offering its services since 1988 in the market. Recently it has launched new insurance policies for financial security.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - Marc Jacobson & Associates develops new strategies and insurance policies that assist in analyzing, designing, and implementing their business philosophy, systems, and newly launched insurance services.

The Marc Jacobson & Associates team of financial professionals takes a disciplined approach when guiding clients. The newly launched services of Marc Jacobson Insurance Company provide following features in the insurance sector:

Life Insurance: The company provides Life insurance that is essential to the financial planning strategy.

Health Insurance: The insurance firm provides the right health plan starts with cost-effective medical services, ensuring the family's health through their coverage policies.

Long Term Care Insurance: It offers affordable custodial care at home, in an assisted living facility, or in a nursing home.

Disability Insurance: The new policy launched by Marc Jacobson & Associates pays benefits when the clients cannot earn a living because they are sick or injured.

Retirement/Annuities: They provide a specialized strategy focusing on retirement objectives. The team begins with a review of the client's current financial situation, which leads to developing a personalized strategy.

Property & Casualty Insurance: The company offers policies for protecting the valuables their clients own with property and casualty insurance.

529 College Savings Accounts: Everyone is eligible to take advantage of establishing and contributing to a 529 plan for College Savings on behalf of a designated beneficiary. The college savings plan includes a state tax break and simplified tax reporting. It's low maintenance and flexible while the donor controls the account.

Group Benefits: Marc Jacobson & Associates provides this policy for companies and corporations that require superior service.

Furthermore, the company takes a purpose-driven approach to keep customers at the forefront. Marc Jacobson & Associates provides its services in assisting clients with financial independence while maintaining personal service and proficiency in the industry. MJA can meet the standards of substantial net-worth individuals, professionals, business owners and retirees. Marc Jacobson & Associates also assist in preserving the client's income through their policies.

Marc Jacobson & Associates is a family-owned and operated firm created nearly 30 years ago because the founder realized the need for secure financial support and customer experience. Marc Jacobson & Associates intends to ensure their client's financial security is set and that they are supported with the appropriate customer service. In addition, Marc Jacobson & Associates has also developed and managed the firm's analysis and portfolios to support clients' retirement plans that are executed for a solid and secure financial future

Intending users can contact the team at mjacobson@aegiscap.com or visit their official website: https://www.mjateam.com/ to learn more about the insurance policies offered by Marc Jacobson & Associates.

Company Name: Marc Jacobson & Associates.

Contact Person: Marc Jacobson

Website: https://www.mjateam.com/

Email Address: marc@mjateam.com

Country: United States

