Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - Toronto-based ITO (Independent Travel Original) launched its sales into the North American market on 22 July 2022, which is basically the US and Canada. ITO is quite a well-established brand in the Asian hemisphere that provides contemporary travel lifestyle products to urban travelers. Due to increasing demand and corporate growth plans, ITO aims to provide unique travel experiences to its new line of customers in North America. The company is renowned for the PISTACHIO series that was launched in 2018.



PISTACHIO series integrates ITO's popular PEBBLE clamshell combination lock. The series of suitcases, carry-on bags, and travel storage bags don't have dangling zipper sliders which can be damaged if they are left without protection. It also provides a clean look and additional protection layer for keeping the luggage inside, providing travellers with a worry-free travel experience.

PISTACHIO series has been developed by a team of designers who prioritize customers' concern-free travel experience with the usage of practical, intimate, and chic design aesthetics. They are committed to providing products with amazing functionality, that improve the customers' comfort, style, and way of travel.

Founded in 2007, ITO is a market leader when it comes to incorporating a "simple, distinctive and vibrant modern aesthetic" into its products. The company is dedicated to investing itself in visual appeal, smooth craftsmanship, and better customer service.

In the past, the company has won the 2019 German iF design awards and 2014 Red Dot Award. It has also been associated with Peroma (German) company to design a silent double wheel that has 360 degree maneuverability. Ranging from fashion, and lifestyle to splendid travel products, the company has been covered by several media outlets for its brand collaboration efforts and achievements.

