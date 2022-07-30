Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - LA-based Instagram marketing agency, Lux Digital Media, founded by social media influencer with over 1,5 Million social media followers across all her social media platforms and award-winning entrepreneur Diana Marks, announces the release of its new app, "Influencer Accelerator" - a training program for up-and-coming, brand new, or already mainstream digital creators who want to tap into the full potential of Instagram and other social media platforms to grow their businesses.

Influencer Accelerator is a one-of-a-kind app that aims to help influencers, celebrities, and content creators of all stripes to use their social media accounts in innovative ways. It is an instructional software that trains influencers on how to advance their Instagram careers through business partnerships with brands and a diverse set of revenue streams. The program employs Diana's years of experience as a high-ranking influencer and her connections developed over her decade-long career to provide tailor-made strategies for managing social media, and boosting engagement and follower bases.

As the founder of Lux Digital Media, Diana Marks, who has a decade of experience working with brands as an Influencer, says,

"As an agency, the type of service we deliver is unique in its essence. I hand-selected and personally trained my teams to ensure we offer unique ways of growing followers and branding accounts."

The project is already gaining traction among many who want to take up social media influencing as a profession, some of whom have recently landed their first big brand deals utilizing the lessons acquired from Influencer Accelerator.

About Lux Digital Media:

Lux Digital Media is a distinctive agency that assists brands, small businesses and large corporations, celebrities and course creators cut through the clutter on Instagram, develop an effective strategy and Instagram branding, draw in new followers and customers, and increase their Instagram authority. It develops comprehensive social media strategies for businesses and helps them save time, money, and effort by using cutting-edge innovative and creative techniques to dramatically increase social media success.

