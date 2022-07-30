Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - Game production company Mooxer Games, which operates from Vienna, Austria, announced that it will invest in more game development projects based in Turkey. The company has invested over 2 million dollars in game projects in Turkey, so far.





Sahin Yogurtcu



"We have produced Player and Codec technologies for many years. We have completed many projects in the sector. Several of our new projects are getting ready to go live. Many of our projects such as Flynjoys (a worldwide ticketing app) and Scan Up will be live soon. We want to continue the experience we gained from all these projects in Turkey too. It is one of our major goals to proceed to become a more global company by increasing our investments in Turkey," - Mooxer Games CEO, Sahin Yogurtcu

The company, which also has service offices in different cities of Europe, continues to produce game technology with its home office employees of approximately 100 people.

Mooxer Games Enters the Turkish Market with New Game Projects

Mooxer Games Studios will continue to contribute to the game market in Turkey with 2 different mobile game projects. One of the games will be a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game that can be played with teams of 5 players. The other one will be a snake game. These projects, the preparation stages of which have been going on for about 2 years, are aimed to be completed in the last months of 2022.

The MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), which will be played on both console and PC, is still under development. This game will be completed in 2024.

In addition to the game projects it has developed, the company has also started R&D studies in the animation category. In the coming years, they aim to open one of the biggest animation studios in Turkey.





Muhammed Geyik



"At Mooxer Games, we believe that producing good game projects makes people happy. We can say that this is one of the most important factors that provide our motivation as a team. We have always tried to keep our quality standards at the highest level. We have experienced that as long as there is efficiency, every effort leads us to success. Our biggest dream is to produce technology, infinite technology…" - Mooxer Games CEO, Muhammed Fatih Geyik

Kemal Ufuk Karabey, who has worked in many companies and projects in the global gaming industry, has been appointed as the project manager for the company's work in Turkey.





Kemal Ufuk Karabey



Mooxer Games Company will be entering many different country markets.





Mooxer



