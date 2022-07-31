Petro Welt Technologies: Petro Welt Technologies AG, headquartered in Vienna, is specializing in services to increase the productivity of new and existing oil and gas formations. Its principal shareholder Joma Industrial Source Corp, which holds more than 90 Prozent of the shares in Petro Welt Technologies intends a request for squeeze-out, provided that the extraordinary general meeting of Petro Welt on August 16, 2022 resolves to approve the sale of the participations in Russia. The squeeze-out of the minority shareholders shall take place at a share price calculated as if the sale of the participations in Russia had not been carried out and shall be determined by Joma on the basis of a group valuation made by Grant Thornton Austria. Petro Welt Technologies: weekly performance: ...

