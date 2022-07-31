Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2022) - DankeSuper's Pop Up celebrates Brooklyn's rich food and cannabis culture in a local space that feels uniquely intimate, offering a curated selection of high-quality gourmet products.

With Williamsburg serving as home to some of marijuana's best-known food figures, the community surrounding DankeSuper plays a central role in cannabis culture. Building on the synergy of dynamic culinary and agricultural relationships with the community, DankeSuper has opened a Pop Up Store at 21 Dunham Place, by which they hope to achieve a similar impact, offering South Williamsburg a collaborative, neighborhood-focused space, paired with transparent sourcing of quality hemp products. DankeSuper is dedicated to enabling consumers to explore their options while encouraging them to choose the most appropriate products for their personal journey. Every item is organically grown, non-GMO, cruelty-free, vegan, and pesticide-free.

From the time he returned to South Williamsburg a number of years ago, DankeSuper founder Daniel Kaufman recalls observing the evolution his neighborhood was undergoing, as local establishments transformed the community, and then served as anchors for a culture steeped in hospitality.

Brooklyn's affinity for farm-to-table restaurants largely began with the opening of Andrew Tarlow's Marlow and Sons, located in one of the less tourist-dense neighborhoods in South Williamsburg. Its fresh, organic style has come to define the locavore movement.

Prior to the opening of the Dunham Place Pop Up Store on July 18th, the majority of hemp-focused activity in Williamsburg occurred from trucks or amongst the proliferation of smoke shops. In contrast, the DankeSuper Pop Up is offering an artisanal client-centric approach with an experiential twist.

In addition to their signature Full Spectrum Hemp and Delta-8, HHC, THCp , and THCO products, the Pop Up will offer Bubble Hash (including edibles) and Premium Organic Indoor & Outdoor Flowers. In typical Williamsburg's foodie fashion, they will introduce small-batch artisanal edibles, infused with Levo-based extractions, performed in-store. Plans for strain-specific edibles include exotics like Pinaphoria or McFlurry and Blue Dream. There's a Flower Stick Bar where customers are offered the opportunity to taste each strain's essence through compostable flower sticks or by using an Omura heated element device.

August will bring a delightful range of experiential, educational events for the community, one of which will feature lessons and performances on her Steinway Grand, by pianist Huizi Zhang @BeSoloist, with whom DankeSuper has partnered.

On a recent Friday afternoon, an Argentinian tourist in Williamsburg was overheard to comment, "I can eat dinner, go to galleries, listen to music, and smoke weed - all on this one block. Surely, this is the American Dream."

Media contact:

Name- Oliwia Biela

Email- info@paradigmmedia.agency

Website- paradigmmedia.agency

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132422