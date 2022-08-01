It leaves a bad taste when poor numbers are served on a Saturday morning for breakfast. In order to prevent an immediate sellout, VARTA AG probably wants to create the opportunity to brood more closely over the profit warning that was sent out. We had already expected falling sales and profits and the "growing uncertainties" are also nothing new. Nevertheless, VARTA is operating in an absolute growth sector. Anyone who wants to be at the forefront of international competition today has to sail close to the wind. VARTA is obviously having a hard time here, even though the battery market is booming. An update on the data from Ellwangen.

