Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT),one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces the completion of its acquisition of a minority stake in the French responsible brand SAAJ notably through a capital increase.

On June 28, 2022, the Group announced the signing of a firm offer to acquire a minority stake in this fast-growing French digital native brand, this investment should enable it to accelerate its development.

Next financial publication

Gross merchandise value and half-year results 2022,

October 3, 2022 after market close

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

