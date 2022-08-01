Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 366.5437 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 368.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,971,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,120,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1549368.50 08:41:3800060289841TRLO0LSE
600368.50 08:41:3800060289840TRLO0LSE
2224367.50 08:41:3800060289842TRLO0LSE
2244368.00 08:51:0600060290354TRLO0LSE
2219368.50 09:05:2500060291095TRLO0LSE
326368.00 09:14:2200060291482TRLO0LSE
759368.00 09:15:3000060291568TRLO0LSE
413368.00 09:15:3000060291569TRLO0LSE
382368.00 09:20:1400060291847TRLO0LSE
932368.00 09:20:1400060291848TRLO0LSE
1757368.00 09:20:1400060291849TRLO0LSE
1400367.00 09:31:5400060292388TRLO0LSE
459367.00 09:31:5400060292389TRLO0LSE
1836367.00 10:01:3100060293817TRLO0LSE
528367.00 10:01:3100060293818TRLO0LSE
757367.00 10:01:3100060293819TRLO0LSE
1376367.00 10:01:3100060293820TRLO0LSE
1091366.00 10:02:0000060293828TRLO0LSE
1824367.00 10:45:5700060296138TRLO0LSE
212367.00 10:58:5800060296871TRLO0LSE
2060367.00 11:11:1900060297143TRLO0LSE
977367.00 11:11:1900060297144TRLO0LSE
487367.00 11:11:1900060297145TRLO0LSE
931366.00 11:11:2200060297148TRLO0LSE
1280366.00 11:11:2200060297149TRLO0LSE
2017366.00 12:05:0700060299534TRLO0LSE
2212366.00 12:05:0700060299535TRLO0LSE
465366.00 12:48:0700060301026TRLO0LSE
1709366.00 12:48:0700060301027TRLO0LSE
1915365.50 12:54:4200060301310TRLO0LSE
2187365.00 12:54:4200060301311TRLO0LSE
1381365.50 13:18:1500060302385TRLO0LSE
89365.50 13:18:1500060302386TRLO0LSE
537365.50 13:18:1500060302387TRLO0LSE
578366.00 13:18:1500060302388TRLO0LSE
133366.00 13:18:1500060302389TRLO0LSE
472365.00 13:34:3700060303172TRLO0LSE
1382365.00 13:34:3700060303173TRLO0LSE
1437365.50 14:04:0000060304584TRLO0LSE
722365.50 14:04:0000060304585TRLO0LSE
1589365.00 14:18:4100060305390TRLO0LSE
498365.00 14:18:4100060305391TRLO0LSE
34365.00 14:18:4100060305392TRLO0LSE
142365.00 14:18:4100060305393TRLO0LSE
5365.00 14:18:4100060305394TRLO0LSE
1200365.50 14:32:5500060306281TRLO0LSE
816365.50 14:32:5500060306282TRLO0LSE
1007365.50 14:40:5500060306795TRLO0LSE
950365.50 14:40:5500060306796TRLO0LSE
2236365.50 14:47:0500060307253TRLO0LSE
245365.50 15:00:5900060307932TRLO0LSE
461365.50 15:00:5900060307933TRLO0LSE
600365.50 15:00:5900060307934TRLO0LSE
902365.50 15:00:5900060307935TRLO0LSE
2008366.50 15:13:3500060308737TRLO0LSE
41366.50 15:13:3500060308738TRLO0LSE
2231366.50 15:19:3500060309098TRLO0LSE
1942366.00 15:23:3300060309370TRLO0LSE
1839366.00 15:35:0400060310153TRLO0LSE
553366.50 15:42:4500060310752TRLO0LSE
229366.50 15:42:4500060310753TRLO0LSE
535366.50 15:42:4500060310754TRLO0LSE
594366.50 15:42:4500060310755TRLO0LSE
29366.50 15:42:4500060310756TRLO0LSE
159366.50 15:42:4500060310757TRLO0LSE
1344366.50 15:43:1500060310792TRLO0LSE
600368.00 15:56:5300060311951TRLO0LSE
1325368.00 15:56:5300060311952TRLO0LSE
2055367.50 15:59:5900060312195TRLO0LSE
159367.50 16:07:1500060312711TRLO0LSE
484367.50 16:07:1500060312712TRLO0LSE
901367.50 16:07:1500060312713TRLO0LSE
536367.00 16:08:3800060312776TRLO0LSE
892367.00 16:16:0300060313263TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
