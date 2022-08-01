Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 366.5437 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 368.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,971,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,120,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1549 368.50 08:41:38 00060289841TRLO0 LSE 600 368.50 08:41:38 00060289840TRLO0 LSE 2224 367.50 08:41:38 00060289842TRLO0 LSE 2244 368.00 08:51:06 00060290354TRLO0 LSE 2219 368.50 09:05:25 00060291095TRLO0 LSE 326 368.00 09:14:22 00060291482TRLO0 LSE 759 368.00 09:15:30 00060291568TRLO0 LSE 413 368.00 09:15:30 00060291569TRLO0 LSE 382 368.00 09:20:14 00060291847TRLO0 LSE 932 368.00 09:20:14 00060291848TRLO0 LSE 1757 368.00 09:20:14 00060291849TRLO0 LSE 1400 367.00 09:31:54 00060292388TRLO0 LSE 459 367.00 09:31:54 00060292389TRLO0 LSE 1836 367.00 10:01:31 00060293817TRLO0 LSE 528 367.00 10:01:31 00060293818TRLO0 LSE 757 367.00 10:01:31 00060293819TRLO0 LSE 1376 367.00 10:01:31 00060293820TRLO0 LSE 1091 366.00 10:02:00 00060293828TRLO0 LSE 1824 367.00 10:45:57 00060296138TRLO0 LSE 212 367.00 10:58:58 00060296871TRLO0 LSE 2060 367.00 11:11:19 00060297143TRLO0 LSE 977 367.00 11:11:19 00060297144TRLO0 LSE 487 367.00 11:11:19 00060297145TRLO0 LSE 931 366.00 11:11:22 00060297148TRLO0 LSE 1280 366.00 11:11:22 00060297149TRLO0 LSE 2017 366.00 12:05:07 00060299534TRLO0 LSE 2212 366.00 12:05:07 00060299535TRLO0 LSE 465 366.00 12:48:07 00060301026TRLO0 LSE 1709 366.00 12:48:07 00060301027TRLO0 LSE 1915 365.50 12:54:42 00060301310TRLO0 LSE 2187 365.00 12:54:42 00060301311TRLO0 LSE 1381 365.50 13:18:15 00060302385TRLO0 LSE 89 365.50 13:18:15 00060302386TRLO0 LSE 537 365.50 13:18:15 00060302387TRLO0 LSE 578 366.00 13:18:15 00060302388TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 13:18:15 00060302389TRLO0 LSE 472 365.00 13:34:37 00060303172TRLO0 LSE 1382 365.00 13:34:37 00060303173TRLO0 LSE 1437 365.50 14:04:00 00060304584TRLO0 LSE 722 365.50 14:04:00 00060304585TRLO0 LSE 1589 365.00 14:18:41 00060305390TRLO0 LSE 498 365.00 14:18:41 00060305391TRLO0 LSE 34 365.00 14:18:41 00060305392TRLO0 LSE 142 365.00 14:18:41 00060305393TRLO0 LSE 5 365.00 14:18:41 00060305394TRLO0 LSE 1200 365.50 14:32:55 00060306281TRLO0 LSE 816 365.50 14:32:55 00060306282TRLO0 LSE 1007 365.50 14:40:55 00060306795TRLO0 LSE 950 365.50 14:40:55 00060306796TRLO0 LSE 2236 365.50 14:47:05 00060307253TRLO0 LSE 245 365.50 15:00:59 00060307932TRLO0 LSE 461 365.50 15:00:59 00060307933TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 15:00:59 00060307934TRLO0 LSE 902 365.50 15:00:59 00060307935TRLO0 LSE 2008 366.50 15:13:35 00060308737TRLO0 LSE 41 366.50 15:13:35 00060308738TRLO0 LSE 2231 366.50 15:19:35 00060309098TRLO0 LSE 1942 366.00 15:23:33 00060309370TRLO0 LSE 1839 366.00 15:35:04 00060310153TRLO0 LSE 553 366.50 15:42:45 00060310752TRLO0 LSE 229 366.50 15:42:45 00060310753TRLO0 LSE 535 366.50 15:42:45 00060310754TRLO0 LSE 594 366.50 15:42:45 00060310755TRLO0 LSE 29 366.50 15:42:45 00060310756TRLO0 LSE 159 366.50 15:42:45 00060310757TRLO0 LSE 1344 366.50 15:43:15 00060310792TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 15:56:53 00060311951TRLO0 LSE 1325 368.00 15:56:53 00060311952TRLO0 LSE 2055 367.50 15:59:59 00060312195TRLO0 LSE 159 367.50 16:07:15 00060312711TRLO0 LSE 484 367.50 16:07:15 00060312712TRLO0 LSE 901 367.50 16:07:15 00060312713TRLO0 LSE 536 367.00 16:08:38 00060312776TRLO0 LSE 892 367.00 16:16:03 00060313263TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com