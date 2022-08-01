AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

On 29/07/2022, AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter - the Company, the Issuer) received notification from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Issuers' securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachment
- NOTIFICATION A.PRANCKEVICIUS 2022 07 29 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c9a2864-2338-47b3-9b1b-4eb2ef270c65)
LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de