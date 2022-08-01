Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
01.08.22
08:11 Uhr
1,076 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0841,11410:00
Dow Jones News
01.08.2022 | 08:31
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.096 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.920 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.914 
 
                                    GBP0.916493 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.093719

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,112,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1175       1.094         XDUB      08:16:11      00060288721TRLO0 
3320       1.094         XDUB      08:17:22      00060288802TRLO0 
3320       1.094         XDUB      08:17:22      00060288803TRLO0 
4802       1.092         XDUB      09:19:02      00060291747TRLO0 
1179       1.092         XDUB      09:19:02      00060291746TRLO0 
2499       1.094         XDUB      10:30:16      00060295265TRLO0 
2860       1.094         XDUB      10:30:16      00060295266TRLO0 
2500       1.094         XDUB      11:17:16      00060297442TRLO0 
3228       1.094         XDUB      11:17:16      00060297443TRLO0 
5625       1.092         XDUB      12:45:18      00060300965TRLO0 
1302       1.096         XDUB      14:33:58      00060306327TRLO0 
1800       1.096         XDUB      14:33:58      00060306328TRLO0 
1930       1.096         XDUB      14:33:58      00060306329TRLO0 
5120       1.094         XDUB      14:33:58      00060306330TRLO0 
2500       1.096         XDUB      14:33:58      00060306331TRLO0 
863       1.094         XDUB      15:35:48      00060310210TRLO0 
2085       1.094         XDUB      15:36:00      00060310222TRLO0 
2942       1.092         XDUB      15:37:48      00060310379TRLO0 
950       1.094         XDUB      16:04:22      00060312568TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1903       91.40         XLON      08:34:36      00060289430TRLO0 
1585       91.40         XLON      08:34:36      00060289431TRLO0 
1751       91.60         XLON      09:59:03      00060293703TRLO0 
1312       91.60         XLON      09:59:03      00060293702TRLO0 
1306       91.60         XLON      11:03:09      00060296993TRLO0 
818       91.60         XLON      12:35:51      00060300708TRLO0 
1193       91.60         XLON      12:35:51      00060300707TRLO0 
414       91.60         XLON      13:30:03      00060302978TRLO0 
1855       91.60         XLON      13:30:03      00060302977TRLO0 
836       91.60         XLON      13:30:03      00060302976TRLO0 
3046       92.00         XLON      14:33:58      00060306326TRLO0 
845       91.80         XLON      15:37:48      00060310377TRLO0 
2719       91.80         XLON      15:37:48      00060310376TRLO0 
3239       91.60         XLON      15:37:48      00060310378TRLO0 
2178       91.60         XLON      16:06:03      00060312635TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  178215 
EQS News ID:  1409631 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409631&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.