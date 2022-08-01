DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.096 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.920 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.914 GBP0.916493 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.093719

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,112,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1175 1.094 XDUB 08:16:11 00060288721TRLO0 3320 1.094 XDUB 08:17:22 00060288802TRLO0 3320 1.094 XDUB 08:17:22 00060288803TRLO0 4802 1.092 XDUB 09:19:02 00060291747TRLO0 1179 1.092 XDUB 09:19:02 00060291746TRLO0 2499 1.094 XDUB 10:30:16 00060295265TRLO0 2860 1.094 XDUB 10:30:16 00060295266TRLO0 2500 1.094 XDUB 11:17:16 00060297442TRLO0 3228 1.094 XDUB 11:17:16 00060297443TRLO0 5625 1.092 XDUB 12:45:18 00060300965TRLO0 1302 1.096 XDUB 14:33:58 00060306327TRLO0 1800 1.096 XDUB 14:33:58 00060306328TRLO0 1930 1.096 XDUB 14:33:58 00060306329TRLO0 5120 1.094 XDUB 14:33:58 00060306330TRLO0 2500 1.096 XDUB 14:33:58 00060306331TRLO0 863 1.094 XDUB 15:35:48 00060310210TRLO0 2085 1.094 XDUB 15:36:00 00060310222TRLO0 2942 1.092 XDUB 15:37:48 00060310379TRLO0 950 1.094 XDUB 16:04:22 00060312568TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1903 91.40 XLON 08:34:36 00060289430TRLO0 1585 91.40 XLON 08:34:36 00060289431TRLO0 1751 91.60 XLON 09:59:03 00060293703TRLO0 1312 91.60 XLON 09:59:03 00060293702TRLO0 1306 91.60 XLON 11:03:09 00060296993TRLO0 818 91.60 XLON 12:35:51 00060300708TRLO0 1193 91.60 XLON 12:35:51 00060300707TRLO0 414 91.60 XLON 13:30:03 00060302978TRLO0 1855 91.60 XLON 13:30:03 00060302977TRLO0 836 91.60 XLON 13:30:03 00060302976TRLO0 3046 92.00 XLON 14:33:58 00060306326TRLO0 845 91.80 XLON 15:37:48 00060310377TRLO0 2719 91.80 XLON 15:37:48 00060310376TRLO0 3239 91.60 XLON 15:37:48 00060310378TRLO0 2178 91.60 XLON 16:06:03 00060312635TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 178215 EQS News ID: 1409631 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409631&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)