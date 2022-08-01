Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Hot Stock! Wo man Montag auch dabei sein sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2022 | 08:41
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INISSION AB PUBLISHES MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN ENEDO PLC

Inission AB / Release 1 August 2022 at 9:30

INISSION AB PUBLISHES MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN ENEDO PLC

Not to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia,
Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in the
United States or in any other jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law. 

Inission AB ("Inission"), a North European contract manufacturer listed on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, has on 1 July 2022 disclosed its
duty to make a mandatory public tender offer in accordance with Chapter 11,
Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Market Act ("Offer") for all the shares
and securities entitling to the shares in Enedo Plc ("Enedo" or the "Company"),
an international designer and producer of high quality electronic power
supplies and systems listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, as a result of an acquisition
of 21,113,257 shares in Enedo from Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, Rausanne Oy,
Soinitilat Oy and 10 other major shareholders ("Selling Shareholders") of the
Company for a purchase price of EUR 0.26 per share on 1 July 2022. Inission
owns currently altogether 55,113,257 Enedo shares corresponding approximately
to 80.43 per cent of all the shares and related voting rights in the Company. 

The cash consideration to be offered in the mandatory public tender offer for
each Enedo share validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions
of the Offer will be EUR 0.26 ("Offer Price"). Alternatively, Inission will
also offer a share consideration whereby 0.086 new Inission Class B shares
listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm are offered for each Enedo
share validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the
Offer. 

The Offer Price corresponds to the price agreed with the Selling Shareholders
when Inission acquired approximately 31 per cent of all the shares in Enedo
from the Selling Shareholders on 1 July 2022 in exchange for new Inission Class
B shares. The Offer Price is also the highest price paid by Inission for any
Enedo share during the six-month period preceding the date when Inission became
obligated to make the Offer. The closing price of Enedo on Nasdaq Helsinki was
EUR 0.27 on 30 June 2022, i.e. on the last trading day preceding the date when
Inission became obligated to make the Offer. 

The share exchange ratio to be used in the share consideration alternative of
the Offer is the same share exchange ratio used with the Selling Shareholders
when Inission acquired their Enedo shares on 1 July 2022 in exchange for new
Inission Class B shares. 

The closing price of Inission on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm was
SEK 32.50 (EUR 3.03) on 30 June 2022, i.e. on the last trading day preceding
the date when Inission became obligated to make the Offer. 

Enedo has no other securities entitling to the shares in Enedo which should be
subject to the mandatory public tender offer. 

If Inission obtains more than 90 per cent of all the shares and related voting
rights in Enedo as a result of the Offer, Inission will initiate mandatory
redemption proceedings for the remaining shares in accordance with the Finnish
Companies Act and, thereafter, Enedo will apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Inission estimates there to be significant untapped revenue, cost and financial
synergies, which could be materialized in the future, if it manages to take
full ownership of Enedo as a result of the Offer. The effect of the Offer on
Inission's profit and financial position is limited by the fact that Enedo
already is Inission's approximately 80.43 per cent owned subsidiary and also
depends on the rate of acceptance of the Offer by Enedo shareholders and their
preference for cash or share consideration. If all remaining Enedo shareholders
accept the cash consideration in the Offer, the payment of the aggregate cash
purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 3.5 million (SEK 36.0 million) and
has a corresponding effect on Inission's net debt position. The above amount
corresponds to approximately EUR 0.17 (SEK 1.81) per each current Inission
share. If all remaining Enedo shareholders accept the share consideration in
the Offer, the respective new Class B shares in Inission represent
approximately 5.45 per cent of all the shares and approximately 2.69 per cent
of all the voting rights in Inission. 

Inission does not expect the execution of the Offer to have any significant
imminent effect on the business or assets or the position of the management or
other employees of Inission or Enedo. 

Pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act Section 22 of Chapter 11, the
offer period in the mandatory tender offer shall begin within a month from the
publishing of the tender offer. However, the Finnish Financial Supervisory
Authority has granted Inission an exemption to start the offer period by 15
September 2022. The offer period is expected to commence on or about 8
September 2022 at 9:30 am (Finnish time) and expire on or about 29 September
2022 at 4:00 pm (Finnish time) unless the offer period is extended in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer. The tender offer
document is expected to be published on or about 8 September 2022 including
detailed instructions and terms and conditions of the Offer. 

Based on Inission's understanding, the completion of the Offer does not require
approval from the competition authorities. 

Inission has sufficient financial arrangements in place to carry out the Offer
as far as the offer consideration is paid in cash and the Board of Directors of
Inission has been authorised by the Annual General Meeting of Inission to issue
a sufficient number of new Class B shares in Inission to enable Inission to
carry out the Offer also as far as the offer consideration is paid in new Class
B shares in Inission. 

Inission reserves the right to acquire shares in the Company before the
commencement of the offer period, during the offer period and/or after the
offer period of the Offer through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or
otherwise. 

In the Offer Inission will comply with the recommendation in accordance with
Chapter 11, Section 28 of the Finnish Securities Market Act on the procedures
to be complied with in public tender offers (Helsinki Takeover Code). 

Jonver Capital Oy acts as the financial advisor and Bird & Bird Attorneys Ltd.
acts as the legal advisor to Inission in the Offer. 

Inission AB

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information please contact

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission

+46 732 02 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com

About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial
customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of
the highest quality. Inission's services cover the entire product life cycle,
from development and design to industrialization, volume production and
aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based
on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer
becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and
Estonia. 

The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was
approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs
approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North with Nordic
Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46 707 94 90 73) as a
certified adviser. The company's reports are filed under: 

www.inission.com/investor-relations

Inission AB: reg.no./org.nr 556747-1890

Lantvärnsgatan 4,

652 21 Karlstad
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.