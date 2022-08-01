A panel of leading AM Best analysts will discuss shifting market dynamics in the global reinsurance industry at its annual market briefing at the 2022 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous), scheduled for Sunday, 11 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST), at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo.

AM Best's Reinsurance Market Briefing Rendez-Vous will include a wide variety of topics, including the rating agency's outlook on the global reinsurance segment and the drivers of future rating movements. As the leading open-invitation presentation event at Rendez-Vous, this briefing is a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion ahead of the busy bilateral meeting schedules of the conference. The briefing will feature AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices.

Discussion topics also will include:

The impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities;

Capital management challenges;

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers;

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends in the reinsurance landscape;

The expanding partnerships between delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) and reinsurers; and

Innovation benchmarking insights.

To register for the briefing, please go to http://www.ambest.com/conferences/regrvs2022/index.html. To view the agenda or for more information, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/rmbrvs2022/index.html.

AMBestTV will provide coverage of the conference, which marks its return to Monte Carlo after two years due to the pandemic. For daily reports and interviews, look for the Rendez-Vous-related playlist during the conference under the "Event Coverage 2022" tab at www.ambest.tv.

