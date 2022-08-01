Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Slitevind AB receives observation status (392/22)

Today, August 1, 2022, Orrön Energy AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Slitevind AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Slitevind AB (SLITE, ISIN code SE0006964847, order book ID 174120) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB