Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Headsent AB (publ) (under name change to VIMAB Group AB (publ)) is removed (393/22)

On December 9, 2021, the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (under name change to VIMAB Group AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to divest several subsidiaries and thereby its business operations. On June 1, 2022, the observation status was updated after the Company had completed the divestment of its subsidiaries and instead entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of VIMAB Holding AB, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On July 21, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On July 27, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the acquisition of the shares in VIMAB Holding AB. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (VIMAB, ISIN code SE0007439633, order book ID 113748) shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB