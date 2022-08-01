Proscenic Technology Co., Ltd.: Proscenic Launches P11 Smart Vacuum Cleaner in the UK

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscenic, a global home appliance brand, launched its flagship P11 Smart Vacuum Cleaner in the UK on August 1st on its official website. The product was previously launched in the US, Europe, and Japan, where users strongly welcomed it.

"At Proscenic, we always looking for ways to provide products of excellence in the pursuit of quality life with less tedious hassles. And now, by rolling out P11 Smart in the UK, we aim to mitigate British people from tedious house chores," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic.

P11 Smart is a revolutionary product that delivers deep cleaning with long runtime. It also supports a smart App display. The users can connect it with the Proscenic App, so it is easy to check and observe cleaning mode and could record your cleaning habit. The device works with a pet grooming kit, which collects pet hair and other allergens straight into the dust bin when grooming your furry friends.

The product has been launched in various countries, including the US, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Proscenic has outstanding feedback from various customers across the globe with 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon and leaves comments that cleaning is "so much easier" after using it, and "it can effortlessly pick up all scrap on the floor, while I had to hand-pick some small scrap when I use my old Dyson."

Since launching on Amazon, the P11 Smart has proved that it is one of the most worth trying, with over 15 well-known media outlets recommended as "Prime day choices". People.com declared, "This on-sale smart cordless vacuum cleaner is lightweight and powerful." BGR also mentioned the P11 Smart as "Best carpet cleaners for pet messes".

The P11 Smart is now available to the UK on the Proscenic website at exclusive prices.

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons in the field of Smart Home Appliances. Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of the workload of living.

Contacts:

Shelly Tian

pr@proscenic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868910/P11_Smart_PR_Pic.jpg