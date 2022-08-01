Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
01.08.2022 | 13:49
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2022

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2022

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2022 01-Aug-2022 / 12:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

For the six months ended 30th June 2022

A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2022 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Printed copies of the Report will be made available to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 26th September 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 26th August 2022 (ex-dividend 25th August 2022).

The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report.

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

for the six months ended 30th June 2022

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman)

D. M. BEST

Dr A. J. HOSTY

S. J. B. KNOTT

J. B. ROPER

REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre

Rodney Way

Chelmsford CM1 3BY

WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/

rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD

Hamilton Centre

Rodney Way

Chelmsford CM1 3BY

SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND

1 Wood Street

London EC2V 7WS

AUDITOR BEGBIES

9 Bonhill Street

London EC2A 4DJ

REGISTRARS LINK GROUP

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds LS1 4DL

BROKERS FINNCAP LIMITED

One Bartholomew Close

London EC1A 7BL

BANKERS/CUSTODIAN NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

50 Bank Street

Canary Wharf

London E14 5NT

REGISTRATION DETAILS

Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England)

SEDOL number: 0739207

ISIN number: GB0007392078

London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII

Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It has been a turbulent six months with the war between Russia and Ukraine dominating the international political focus. Global supply chain problems have consequently increased further, creating significant inflationary pressure throughout the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us although travel and workplace restrictions have been lifted; it remains to be seen whether the removal of restrictions will result in increasing infections when the winter season is upon us. Supply chains remain significantly disrupted due to manufacturing restrictions in China and other key manufacturing nations.

Increases in labour, material and energy costs continue to stimulate a rise in inflation globally. As expected, interest rates are steadily increasing throughout the world but central banks are understandably careful not raise them too quickly.

The FTSE All-Share Index decreased by 7.7% in the first six months to 30th June 2022; however, it is important to note that this index contains a significant number of large petrochemical, gas, mining and other commodity companies which have benefitted from the inflationary and global supply chain shortages. The Company's portfolio does not contain such companies. During the period, the Company's net asset value reduced from 3036.6 to 2447.9 pence per share, a decrease of 19.4%.

Due to the uncertainties outlined above and overall equity values, the composition of the portfolio remained largely unchanged but further investments were made to rebalance the risk profile. The share buy-back programme continued and has had a beneficial impact on the Company's net asset value.

On 7th June 2022 the Board announced that Simon Knott, Investment Director, intends to retire as the investment manager of the Company with effect from 1st September 2022 and that he will continue as a non-executive director of the Company. It was also announced that the Company intends to appoint Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited ("JUTM") as the Company's new investment manager.

Details of the proposed tender offer are expected to be announced shortly.

An interim dividend of 10.75p is proposed, reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The Directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, inflation and the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams and will make changes to the Company's dividend policy when deemed appropriate to do so.

I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board continues to remain stable and I and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing the transition from a self-managed investment trust, confident in the Company's ability to meet shareholders' expectations over the long term.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

1st August 2022

You can view or download copies of the Half Yearly and the Annual Reports from our website at www.maitlandgroup.com/ investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

The Half Yearly Report will also be made available to shareholders and copies are available at the registered office of the Company on request.

Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement

This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report.

The Board is mindful of the continuing uncertain outlook for the global economy arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and significant increases in inflation. The Company's assets and the potential level of revenue derived from the portfolio remain exposed to macro-economic deteriorations. The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound.

Should there be any future governmental interventions to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels to support the Company's operational performance.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six months ended 30th June 2022 

Six months ended 30th June       Six months ended 30th June 2021 
                  2022 
Notes 
                  Revenue Capital  Total   Revenue Capital      Total 
                  GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000       GBP'000 
Investment income         2 2,473  -     2,473   2,541  -         2,541 
Other operating income      2 1    -     1     -    -         - 
Total income            2,474  -     2,474   2,541  -         2,541 
(Losses)/gains through fair value  -    (43,713)  (43,713)  -    38,957      38,957 
(Losses) on subsidiary holding   -    -     -     -    (411)       (411) 
                  2,474  (43,713)  (41,239)  2,541  38,546      41,087 
Expenses 
Investment management fee      -    -     -     -    -         - 
Other expenses           377   38     415    360   -         360 
                  377   38     415    360   -         360 
(Loss)/profit before tax      2,097  (43,751)  (41,654)  2,181  38,546      40,727 
Tax                 -    -     -     -    -         - 
(Loss)/profit for the period    2,097  (43,751)  (41,654)  2,181  38,546      40,727 
Earnings per share 
Return per Ordinary         28.9p  (603.0)p  (574.1)p  28.9p  511.2p      540.1p 
Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2022 of 7,255,868 (2021: 7,540,321).

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the UK. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.

The loss for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

An interim dividend of 10.75p (2021: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP764,591 (calculated as at 28th July 2022) (2021: GBP810,585) is payable on 26th September 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 26th August 2022 (ex-dividend 25th August 2022). 

Year ended 31st December 2021 
                Notes Revenue Capital     Total 
                   GBP'000  GBP'000      GBP'000 
Investment income       2   3,640  -        3,640 
Other operating income     2   -    -        - 
Total income             3,640  -        3,640 
Gains through fair value       -    58,259      58,259 
(Losses) on subsidiary holding    -    (758)      (758) 
                   3,640  57,501      61,141 
Expenses 
Investment management fee      -    -        - 
Other expenses            724   34        758 
                   724   34        758 
Profit before tax          2,916  57,467      60,383 
Tax                 -    -        - 
Profit for the period        2,916  57,467      60,383 
Earnings per share 
Return per Ordinary         38.8p  766.0p      804.8p 
Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2021 of 7,502,568.

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2022 and 30th June 2021 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31st December 2021 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006.

The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2022 pursuant to the Financial Reporting Council guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on page 14.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 30th June 2022 

30th June 30th June 31st December 
Non-current assets               2022   2021   2021 
                        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Investments - fair value through profit or loss 162,608  169,877  196,397 
                        162,608  169,877  196,397 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables           1,312   937    641 
Cash and cash equivalents            11,156  38,666  26,761 
                        12,468  39,603  27,402 
Total assets                  175,076  209,480  223,799 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables            184    45    67 
                        184    45    67 
Total assets less current liabilities      174,892  209,435  223,732 
Net assets                   174,892  209,435  223,732 
Equity 
Called up share capital             1,786   1,885   1,842 
Capital redemption reserve           469    370    413 
Retained reserves: 
Capital reserve                 75,938  84,596  81,410 
Revaluation reserve               94,246  120,403  137,959 
Revenue reserve                 2,453   2,181   2,108 
Total equity                  174,892  209,435  223,732 
Net asset value per share 
Ordinary shares                 2,447.9p 2,777.5p 3,036.6p

The number of Ordinary shares in issue as at 30th June 2022 was 7,144,458 (30th June 2021: 7,540,321, 31st December 2021: 7,367,952).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 30th June 2022 

For the six months     Share  Capital redemption reserve Capital Revaluation reserve Revenue Total 
ended 30th June 2021    capital              reserve           reserve 
                  GBP'000               GBP'000            GBP'000 
Balance at         GBP'000               GBP'000            GBP'000 
31st December 2020     1,885  370            63,842 102,833       1,399  170,329 
Profit for the period    -    -             20,976 17,570       2,181  40,727 
Total recognised income   1,885  370            84,818 120,403       3,580  211,056 
and expense 
Ordinary shares bought back -    -             -    -          -    - 
and cancelled 
Dividends (Note 3)     -    -             (222)  -          (1,399) (1,621) 
Balance at 
              1,885  370            84,596 120,403       2,181  209,435 
30th June 2021 
For the year ended            Capital Redemption Capital           Revenue 
31st December 2021     Share capital          reserve Revaluation reserve reserve Total 
                     reserve 
Balance at         GBP'000              GBP'000  GBP'000        GBP'000  GBP'000 
                     GBP'000 
31st December 2020     1,885     370        63,842 102,833       1,399  170,329 
Changes in equity for 2021 
Profit for the year     -       -         22,341 35,126       2,916  60,383 
Total recognised income   1,885     370        86,183 137,959       4,315  230,712 
and expense 
Ordinary shares bought back (43)     43         (4,551) -          -    (4,551) 
and cancelled 
Dividends (Note 3)     -       -         (222)  -          (2,207) (2,429) 
Balance at 
              1,842     413        81,410 137,959       2,108  223,732 
31st December 2021 
For the six months     Share  Capital redemption reserve Capital Revaluation reserve Revenue Total 
ended 30th June 2022    capital              reserve           reserve 
                  GBP'000               GBP'000            GBP'000 
Balance at         GBP'000               GBP'000            GBP'000 
31st December 2021     1,842  413            81,410 137,959       2,108  223,732 
(Loss) for the period    -    -             (38)  (43,713)      2,097  (41,654) 
Total recognised income   1,842  413            81,372 94,246       4,205  182,078 
and expense 
Ordinary shares bought back (56)  56             (5,434) -          -    (5,434) 
and cancelled 
Dividends (Note 3)     -    -             -    -          (1,752) (1,752) 
Balance at 
              1,786  469            75,938 94,246       2,453  174,892 
30th June 2022

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six months ended 30th June 2022 

30th June 30th June 31st December 
Cashflows from operating activities           2022   2021   2021 
                             GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
(Loss)/profit before tax                 (41,654) 40,727  60,383 
Adjustments for: 
Losses/(gains) on investments              43,713  (38,546) (57,501) 
Purchases of investments                 (9,924)  -     (9,502) 
Proceeds on disposal of investments           -     26,674  28,611 
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (7,865)  28,855  21,991 
(Increase)/decrease in receivables            (671)   (256)   40 
Increase/(decrease) in payables             117    (28)   (6) 
(Decrease) in amounts payable to group undertakings   -     (758)   (758) 
Net cash flows from operating activities         (8,419)  27,813  21,267 
Cashflows from financing activities 
Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled        (5,434)  -     (4,551) 
Dividends paid                      (1,752)  (1,621)  (2,429) 
Net cash used in financing activities          (7,186)  (1,621)  (6,980) 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents   (15,605) 26,192  14,287 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     26,761  12,474  12,474 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period        11,156  38,666  26,761

The proposed interim dividend was approved by the Board on 1st August 2022 and has been calculated based on shares in issue as at 28th July 2022, being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this report. The interim dividend has not been included as a liability at 30th June 2022.

4. Valuation of financial instruments

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 1 Investments, as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or

liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data. 

30th June 2022                    Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 
                           GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 
UK Equity Listed                   135,871 -    -    135,871 
AIM traded stocks                   26,735 -    -    26,735 
Unlisted stock                    -    2    -    2 
Investment in subsidiary undertaking         -    -    -    - 
Net fair value                    162,606 2    -    162,608 
 
                           Level 1 
30th June 2021                        Level 2 Level 3 Total 
 
                           GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 
UK Equity Listed                   143,761 -    -    143,761 
AIM traded stocks                   26,114 -    -    26,114 
Unlisted stock                    -    2    -    2 
Investment in subsidiary undertaking             -    -    - 
Net fair value                    169,875 2    -    169,877 
31st December 2021                  Level 1 Level 2 Level Total 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 GBP'000 
UK Equity Listed                   168,664 -    -   168,664 
AIM traded stocks                   27,731 -    -   27,731 
Unlisted stock                    -    2    -   2 
Investment in subsidiary               -    -    -   - 
Net fair value                    196,395 2    -   196,397

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the periods.

A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the following table. 

30th June 
                                             30th June 31st December 
                                        2022 
                                             2021   2021 
                                        GBP'000 
                                             GBP'000   GBP'000 
 
Opening Balance                                 -     758    758 
Purchases                                    -     -     - 
Sales                                      -     -     - 
Total gains or losses included in gains on investments in the Income Statement: 
- on assets sold                                -     -     - 
- on assets held at period end                         -     (758)   (758) 
Closing Balance -                                -     -     -

The Level 3 investment related to the Company's subsidiary, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited. At 30th June 2022 there were no Level 3 investments as the subsidiary was dissolved on 26th April 2022.

5. Related Party Transactions

Under IAS 24, the Directors have been identified as related parties. Their fees and interests for the year ended 31st December 2021 have been disclosed in the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report within the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

On 26th April 2022 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers was dissolved. There were no transactions during the period relating to the subsidiary. 

30th June 
                             30th June 31st December 
                        2022 
                             2021   2021 
                        GBP'000 
                             GBP'000   GBP'000 
 
Dividends received               -     758    758 
                        -     758    758 
Amounts owed by/(due to) subsidiary undertaking -     -     -

6. Going Concern

The Company's assets comprise mainly realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next twelve months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate to continue in business for the foreseeable future.

Based on the above, the Board is satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly financial report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

-- the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted InternationalAccounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting"; and

-- the Half Yearly management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and4.2.8R.

This report was approved on 1st August 2022.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 30th June 2022 are given below by market value: 

Holdings             Market Value 
UK Investments                                  31st December 2021 
                 30th June 2022 31st December 2021 30th June 2021 
                                         GBP'000 
Vp                2,450,000   1,800,000     20,335     16,236 
Macfarlane            17,250,000   17,250,000     19,751     22,425 
Treatt              2,500,000   2,500,000     18,875     32,125 
Hill & Smith           1,434,230   1,434,230     16,580     25,673 
Colefax             2,050,000   2,050,000     14,555     12,505 
Spirax-Sarco Engineering     120,714    120,714      11,917     19,368 
RS                1,300,000   1,300,000     11,297     15,678 
Renold              30,000,000   30,000,000     8,160     9,000 
Videndum             500,000    500,000      6,500     7,100 
Carr's              4,750,000   3,300,000     6,317     5,280 
IMI               500,000    400,000      5,860     6,944 
Menzies (John)          882,142    882,142      5,266     2,708 
Morgan Advanced Materials    1,500,000   1,500,000     4,117     5,370 
Eleco              4,520,781   4,520,781     3,210     4,069 
Bellway             130,000    130,000      2,790     4,337 
National Grid          137,500    137,500      1,446     1,457 
Castings             400,000    400,000      1,240     1,400 
GlaxoSmithKline         70,000     70,000       1,236     1,125 
Titon              1,265,000   1,265,000     1,037     1,391 
Dialight             238,095    238,095      714      738 
Santander UK 10.375% 
Non Cumulative Preferred     400,000    400,000      592      700 
LPA               650,000    650,000      475      403 
Coral Products          2,000,000   2,000,000     290      290 
Chamberlin            1,000,000   1,000,000     46       73 
Dyson              1,000,000   1,000,000     2       2 
Costain             41       41         -       - 
Discretionary Unit Fund Managers -       2         -       - 
                                  162,608    196,397

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

CONCLUSION

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half yearly financial report for the six months ended 30th June 2022 which comprises the statement of comprehensive income, balance sheet, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows and the related notes 1 to 6.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half yearly financial report for the six months ended 30th June 2022 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

BASIS FOR CONCLUSION

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued in the United Kingdom (ISRE). A review of interim information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than in an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

The annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

CONCLUSIONS RELATING TO GOING CONCERN

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the basis for conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that management have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that management have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with the ISRE, however future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS

The directors are responsible for preparing the half yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure

and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

In preparing the half yearly financial report, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE REVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In reviewing the half yearly report, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half yearly financial report. Our conclusion, including our conclusion relating to going concern, is based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the basis for conclusion paragraph of this report.

USE OF OUR REPORT

The report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 issued in the UK. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Begbies 9 Bonhill Street

Chartered Accountants London EC2A 4DJ

1st August 2022

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
© 2022 Dow Jones News
