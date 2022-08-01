Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.08.2022 | 14:01
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Corporate Broker

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Corporate Broker

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Corporate Broker 01-Aug-2022 / 12:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Limited as its Corporate Broker with effect from 1 August 2022.

For further information please contact: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited 
 
                           +44 (0) 1245 398950 
cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 178491 
EQS News ID:  1410485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.