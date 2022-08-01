DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Corporate Broker

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Corporate Broker 01-Aug-2022 / 12:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Limited as its Corporate Broker with effect from 1 August 2022.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited +44 (0) 1245 398950 cosec@maitlandgroup.com finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 178491 EQS News ID: 1410485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)