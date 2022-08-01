DJ Hardman & Co Research: The Fulham Shore (Initiation of coverage): Platform ready for take-off

Fulham Shore has two restaurant brands, which are honed and proven in the sector. There is an opportunity to expand the estate to more than double its size in the post-pandemic era. Competition has been reduced and landlords are more realistic. There will still be some stresses due to increasing input costs and consumers' wallets being squeezed by higher prices, but Fulham Shore's good-value menus position the company defensively. Trading remains strong. It is currently trading at a discount to its peers and the value of the established platform provides potential further upside.

