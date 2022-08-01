Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
WKN: A12D0Q ISIN: GB00B9F8VG44 Ticker-Symbol: 1AT 
Frankfurt
01.08.22
14:29 Uhr
0,137 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
01.08.2022 | 14:04
Hardman & Co Research: The Fulham Shore (Initiation of coverage): Platform ready for take-off

Hardman & Co Research: The Fulham Shore (Initiation of coverage): Platform ready for take-off

01-Aug-2022 / 12:32 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on The Fulham Shore (FUL):

Platform ready for take-off

Fulham Shore has two restaurant brands, which are honed and proven in the sector. There is an opportunity to expand the estate to more than double its size in the post-pandemic era. Competition has been reduced and landlords are more realistic. There will still be some stresses due to increasing input costs and consumers' wallets being squeezed by higher prices, but Fulham Shore's good-value menus position the company defensively. Trading remains strong. It is currently trading at a discount to its peers and the value of the established platform provides potential further upside.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/platform-ready-for-take-off/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1410473 01-Aug-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
