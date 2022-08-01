Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Results With Increase In Revenue & Improved Balance Sheet

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and global leader in eCommerce and fashion tech, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter, worldwide gross sales were $2,459,197, an approximate 15% increase compared to $2,137,320 the prior year. And, for 6 months ending June 30, 2022, worldwide gross sales were $4,554,748 compared to $3,286,634, an approximate 34% increase from the prior year.

The company posted a net percentage profit attributable for Bergio International for the second quarter of over 100% from the same period last year. And, currently, the firm is continuing its positive upward trajectory of profitability quarter over quarter.

In the second quarter, total liability decreased by over $2,600,000. And, stockholder equity increased by over $1,700,000 to $5,514,662.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc., states, "I'm pleased with the results of the second quarter taking into consideration the economic condition in the world. Our stockholder equity has drastically improved as has our profitability. And, our liabilities have decreased significantly, by almost 40%."

He continues, "Looking at these financials for the second quarter, it clearly shows the turnaround of the company after all these acquisition costs. I'm thrilled with the performance of our eCommerce marketplaces like Amazon which continues to exceed sales projections. And, I'm confident that our year-end results will be very favorable and our best yet."

"The decrease in liabilities and increase in stockholder equity should positively reflect in our stock price. The market cap of the company does not reflect the present stockholder equity value."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

