PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022 01-Aug-2022 / 14:45 MSK

Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) announces the time of bondholder call for the 5.90 per cent. Series 3 Loan Participation Notes due 2022 in aggregate principal amount of U.S.USD750,000,000. A conference call on Written Resolution hosted by Investor Relations and Treasury, will be held on 2 August 2022 at 14.00 (London)/ 16.00 (Moscow).

To avoid long call waiting times, we recommend that participants dial the number 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, participants can call:

UK:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

USA:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Germany:

+49 30 25 555 323 (local access)

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58 (local access) Conference ID: 314887

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 495 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

