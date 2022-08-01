Anzeige
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 
Lang & Schwarz
01.08.22
14:23 Uhr
0,825 Euro
-0,825
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
01.08.2022 | 14:16
01.08.2022 | 14:16
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

DJ PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022 01-Aug-2022 / 14:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) announces the time of bondholder call for the 5.90 per cent. Series 3 Loan Participation Notes due 2022 in aggregate principal amount of U.S.USD750,000,000. A conference call on Written Resolution hosted by Investor Relations and Treasury, will be held on 2 August 2022 at 14.00 (London)/ 16.00 (Moscow).

To avoid long call waiting times, we recommend that participants dial the number 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, participants can call:

UK:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

USA:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Germany:

+49 30 25 555 323 (local access)

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58 (local access) Conference ID: 314887

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 495 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  178490 
EQS News ID:  1410479 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
