Marking its 20th global recipient, the grant program supports next-generation sequencing-based research to explore new and expanded applications for molecular testing

As part of its continued commitment to expand the benefits of next-generation sequencing (NGS), Thermo Fisher Scientific is now accepting submissions for the fifth round of the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program. The program supports clinical and translational research that advances the use of genomic testing to unlock the promise of precision medicine for more cancer patients.

The program awards independent clinical research teams with financial support worth up to $200,000 in reagents and general funding. Since its introduction in 2020, the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program has provided support to more than 20 unique research projects across 11 countries in areas including hematology-oncology, immuno-oncology, liquid biopsy and gene fusion detection.

"NGS has the power to transform cancer treatment by matching patients with the right therapy quickly, but more research is needed to investigate new applications with the potential to address areas of unmet diagnostic need," said Jose Luis Costa, Ph.D., director of medical affairs for clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher. "We launched the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program to help fill this gap by supporting the next discoveries in genomic research that may advance precision oncology and improve patients' lives in the future."

Spring 2022 Grant Recipients Named

Following the last call for proposals in the spring, the following researchers and projects have been selected as the latest grant recipients:

Matias Avila, B. Pharm., Ph.D. , University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain "Mutational Analysis of Bile cfDNA for the Early Diagnosis of Biliopancreatic Tumors"

, University of Navarra, "Mutational Analysis of Bile cfDNA for the Early Diagnosis of Biliopancreatic Tumors" Wendy Erber, M.D. , The University of Western Australia, Crawley, Australia "Genomic Profiling and Disease Monitoring Using Plasma Cell-Free DNA in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

, The University of Western Australia, "Genomic Profiling and Disease Monitoring Using Plasma Cell-Free DNA in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Xiuning Le , M.D., Ph.D. , MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, U.S. "ctDNA Analysis to Understand Resistance and Response to Osimertinib Ramucirumab Combination Therapy in EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer"

, , MD Anderson Cancer Center, "ctDNA Analysis to Understand Resistance and Response to Osimertinib Ramucirumab Combination Therapy in EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer" Nir Peled, M.D., Ph.D., FCCP, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem,Israel "Liquid Biopsy in Suspected Lung Cancer Solitary Pulmonary Nodules"

Two years into the program, studies supported by the grant are already delivering insights with the future potential to improve patient outcomes. Pathologist Brandon Sheffield, M.D., and his team at William Osler Health System leveraged the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant he received in 2020 to demonstrate cost-effectiveness and better care through rapid in-house genomic profiling in a community oncology practice. The Osler team's findings were recently published in Current Oncology

"Community hospitals, where the majority of cancer patients are treated, often rely on outsourced testing or single-gene testing both of which significantly slow time to results," said Dr. Sheffield. "The Oncomine Clinical Research Grant accelerated our ability to demonstrate the benefits of bringing user-friendly, rapid NGS in-house to help clinical teams make fast and objective treatment decisions that benefit their patients."

Grant applications are open through Sept. 26, 2022. For more information on the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Program and how to submit proposals, please visitwww.oncomine.com/grants.

