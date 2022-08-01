The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Taranjit Singh, B J Madan Co.'s CEO, to the ICPO Board of Curators and welcoming B J Madan Co., New Delhi, India, to the growing group of active supporters.

As an integral member of the ICPO Foundation's established global network, B J Madan Co. will support ICPO's important mission to scale access of Molecularly Targeted Precision Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics for the benefit of cancer patients globally, with a focus on India.

The family business B J Madan Co. under the today's ownership and management of Taranjit Singh was founded in the 1950s in New Delhi, India. Mr. Singh took over the family business, active in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the 3rd generation and soon focused on the field of Nuclear Medicine. What started under his leadership with PET precursors and F18 Chemistry Peptides, prospered with great success in the sense of today's modern Theranostics. B J Madan Co. is at the forefront of bringing a new generation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals from suppliers worldwide to cancer patients in India.

Mr. Singh as a strong believer in Targeted Molecular Precision Oncology has agreed to join the ICPO Foundation and drive the standardized application of Theranostics in his country by taking an active role in increasing education and on-site training of medical specialists in India.

"I am very much looking forward to support the important mission of the ICPO Foundation", said Taranjit Singh, CEO of B J Madan Co.. As part of a family business that has been involved in human health for 3 generations, we have a tradition of fostering innovation, identifying potentials and building new and sustainable businesses. For more than 15 years when Theranostics was still largely unknown I have been convinced that Theranostics can make a big difference in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer for many patients. I am grateful that through my involvement with the Foundation, I can help create the infrastructure for standardized application and growing patient access of Targeted Molecular Precision Oncology in my country."

"I am honored to welcome Taranjit Singh to our Board of Curators", commented Oliver Buck, Chairman of the ICPO Board of Curators. "I have known Mr. Singh for many years as an outstanding entrepreneur and promotor of the Precision Oncology's cause in India and beyond. His vast network and established trust in the global radiopharmaceutical community combined with his voice and vision will help ICPO Foundation's mission to expand patients access in India and around the world to Molecularly Targeted Precision Oncology."

"We are excited to welcome Taranjt as a new ICPO Board of Curators Member", addedOdile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation. "We strongly believe that global sharing of best-in-class expertise and practices is a key growth enabler, especially in a fast growing multidisciplinary field such as Precision Oncology. Hence, we are delighted that Mr. Singh has agreed to join the ICPO Foundation and help scale up theranostic education and patient access in India."

The ICPO Foundation encourages all leaders from the pharmaceutical, medical, financial and philanthropic sectors to join its cause to set a new standard for treatment and build a global community of International Centers for Precision Oncology based upon our shared knowledge and experience.

