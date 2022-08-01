BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

1 August 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting was held today. All five resolutions were passed and full details of the voting for each resolution will be posted on the Company's website shortly.

