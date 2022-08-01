Anzeige
01.08.2022
BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 1

1 August 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting was held today. All five resolutions were passed and full details of the voting for each resolution will be posted on the Company's website shortly.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman		+44 (0)7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding		+44(0)20 3328 5656
© 2022 PR Newswire
