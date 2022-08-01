BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM
London, August 1
|1 August 2022
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting was held today. All five resolutions were passed and full details of the voting for each resolution will be posted on the Company's website shortly.
