Cardiac Rehabilitation Market to Reach $3.24 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market by Product (Elliptical Trainer, Stabilization ball, Treadmill, Heart rate monitor, Blood pressure monitor, Rower, Others), by Disease Type (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, Coronary Artery Disease, Others), by End User (Rehab Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cardiac rehabilitation industry was estimated at $1.97 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Pre-determinant of growth-

Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries drives the growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market. Moreover, rise in the incidence of diabetes and obesity which are known to cause heart diseases has led to the development of new preventive equipment by the large number of key players, which has supplemented the market growth even more. At the same time, the growing number of new product launches by the frontrunners in the sector has created multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Government restrictions related to the pandemic were directed to nonessential healthcare services including non-urgent outpatient appointments. Thus, to combat the situation, health professionals and physical & rehabilitation medicine specialists were recommended to provide all of the cardiac rehabilitation programs virtually.

The lockdown also led to shutdown of the most rehab centers across the world, impeding the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market. However, the market has started recovering at a swift pace.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2031 $ 3.24 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Core Health & Fitness, LLC, GE Healthcare, Halma Plc, Johnson Health Tech, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Life Fitness, Omron Corporation, Smith Group, and Technogym. Access Table PDF

The treadmill segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on product, the treadmill segment held around one-fourth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to higher demand for this equipment during conducting cardiac rehabilitation programs across various settings. The blood pressure monitor, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The coronary artery disease segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on disease type, the coronary artery disease segment generated the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global cardiac rehabilitation market, and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of patients with coronary artery diseases across the globe. The Percutaneous segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% by 2031. This is owing to surge in demand for percutaneous coronary intervention to treat heart-related disease.

The rehab centers segment to rule the roost-

By end user, the rehab centers segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global cardiac rehabilitation market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Increase in number of rehab centers providing rehabilitation therapies across both the developed and developing countries fuels the segment growth. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of cardiac rehabilitation therapies across home care and other long-term care settings.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global cardiac rehabilitation market. Robust infrastructure provided for research activities and the presence of key players across the region drive the market growth. The presence of the large automotive and construction industries fuels the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by 2031. Growing adoption of novel technologies, increasing focus on reducing the burden of heart diseases, rise in R&D activities for new product launches, and surge in investments in the healthcare sector propel the market growth altogether.

Key players in the industry-

Life Fitness

GE Healthcare

Baxter

Smiths Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Halma plc.

Johnson Health Tech.

Technogym

Omron Corporation

Core Health & Fitness, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global cardiac rehabilitation market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cardiac rehabilitation market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cardiac rehabilitation market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cardiac rehabilitation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cardiac rehabilitation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Product

Elliptical Trainer



Stabilization ball



Treadmill



Heart rate monitor



Blood pressure monitor



Rower



Others

Disease Type

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention



Myocardial Infarction



Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting



Coronary Artery Disease



Others

End User

Rehab Centers



Hospitals



Clinics



Others

By Region

North America



U.S. cardiac rehabilitation market





Canada cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



Mexico cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market

Europe



Germany cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



France cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



U.K. cardiac rehabilitation market





Italy cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



Spain cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



China cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



Australia cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



India cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



South Korea cardiac rehabilitation market

cardiac rehabilitation market



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of LAMEA

