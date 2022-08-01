The system is reportedly able to refill about eight hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, each in three minutes. It is also able to supply electric power by using hydrogen produced with renewable energy within the station.Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp. (Toshiba EES), a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, has energized a refueling station for hydrogen vehicles in Niigata, the capital of Niigata Prefecture located in the Chubu region of Japan. The H2One ST Unit, which the company has already deployed across several locations in Japan, is powered by a 20 kW photovoltaic array located nearby ...

