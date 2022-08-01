DJ MasRelic: DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New RELIC Token on the Ethereum Blockchain

MasRelic - DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New RELIC Token on the Ethereum Blockchain

New Jersey, United States |

MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world,

New York City, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain on UniSwap. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used for: . DeFi Farming Reflections . Ethereum Reflections . Synthetic Real Estate . Utilization of Crypto Tokens in the Mortgage/Rent Industry

In just two weeks, the RELIC Token has reached a 100K Market Cap with a real utility use case that can change the Real Estate Landscape. "There are numerous opportunities to start including Synthetic Real Estate along with DeFi by using our platform. This bear market is going to catapult innovations and benefits projects like ours" said Alex Luy, Founder of MasRelic

RELIC has positioned itself as the underdog token in a world of cult-like coins and mooning tokens which serve no purpose but to increase 1000% in a couple of hours. RELIC has been transparent from the beginning about delivering a solution to a real problem, and that growth would be slow, but consistent. The RELIC Token is committed to its community and will always do what's best for its holders.

About MasRelic

RELIC is an Ethereum Token dedicated to enabling transparent decentralized financial services with a hint of real estate. Unlike most projects that start out on one chain, then quickly move to others and ditch their Ethereum community, the RELIC Team is dedicated and committed first and foremost to the Ethereum Blockchain and its users.

Visit https://masrelic.com for full information including the roadmap, white paper, and upcoming features.

Visit https://relicity.masrelic.com to review its synthetic real estate platform. Contact Details

MasRelic

hello@masrelic.com

