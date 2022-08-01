AVEVA Group plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Total Voting Rights 01-Aug-2022 / 17:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(THE 'COMPANY')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('Rules'), we notify the market of the following:

The Company's share capital has increased to 301,859,547 shares of 3 5/9 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') with voting rights. None of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 301,859,547.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 146,168 shares currently held by the AVEVA Employee Benefit Trusts and therefore excluded from the Company's EPS calculation.

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7789 818 684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

