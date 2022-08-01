- (PLX AI) - Leggett & Platt Q2 sales USD 1,330 million vs. estimate USD 1,328 million.
- • Q2 EBIT USD 143 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 10.7%
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.7 vs. estimate USD 0.7
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 2.65-2.8 vs. USD 2.70-3.0 previously
- • Outlook FY sales USD 5,200-5,400 million vs. USD 5,300-5,600 million previously
- • CEO says lowering our full-year guidance to reflect macroeconomic uncertainties including impacts of inflation, tightening monetary policy, and softening consumer demand continuing through the back half of the year
- • Says expect solid demand in our industrial and automotive end markets to partially offset softer consumer markets
