Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and custom course creation for businesses, universities, nonprofits and government agencies. Amesite boasts many strategic partnerships, but its collaboration with Conner Prairie , a living history museum in Indiana, has garnered attention. Amesite says it has implemented plans to deliver eLearning solutions, powered by its online ecosystem, with an anticipated public launch in Fall 2022. Amesite's online Learning Community Environment system will offer K-12 programs for teachers, parents, life-long learners and students. The system is reportedly up-to-date with the latest of Amesite's technology, including powerful AI solutions to deliver low-cost, scalable and customized educational content. As a partner, Conner Prairie will have autonomy on curating and developing branded content in line with its current research and resources. At its disposal are advanced technology tools within an intuitive design framework. Participants will have the opportunity not only to learn but also engage with Conner Prairie's information content presented through Amesite. True to the Amesite way, knowledge will be delivered in a digital, easy-to-use and collaborative format. About Conner Prairie Conner Prairie is a living museum in Indiana and one of the largest attractions in the Midwest region, with over 400,000 annual visitors. Conner Prairie plays an important societal role in Indiana as a knowledge resource and innovator of science, history, art and nature. The market size of the museum industry in the United States, perhaps surprisingly, reached $15.4 billion in 2021, denoting a 19 percent increase over the previous year's figure of $12.9 billion. This sector's market size was forecast to rise further in the following year, with an estimated six percent growth. Conner Prairie is fundamentally about learning and contextualizing how society has grown and evolved throughout history. Numerous educational tools are used to give visitors a truly immersive and collaborative experience. Conner Prairie is also dedicated to modernized learning tools and digital education programs, especially in an effort to foster the relationships between remote visitors and members that are not on-site. Amesite says its digital learning software solutions will allow for deeper collaboration with Conner Prairie and the educational community. Amesite will deliver its entire ecosystem of education software solutions for Conner Prairie. This will enable Conner Prairie to create customized, branded digital learning courses and materials for the global community, giving users the opportunities to learn from anywhere, anytime. Conner Prairie emphasized the importance of having a partner that cares about learning and the last mile, which it found with Amesite. According to Norman Burns, President and CEO of Conner Prairie, "Since 1934, Conner Prairie has followed founder Eli Lilly's intention to make Conner Prairie a place where history and learning can occur in ways that books cannot teach," he said. "The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to find new ways to meet schoolchildren and educators where they were, despite health, geographical or financial barriers. Through our partnership with Amesite, we are furthering our mission to inspire curiosity and foster learning by providing engaging and individualized experiences for everyone." Burns added that "we are excited to partner with Amesite to create this new innovative digital learning platform that will expand our capabilities to deliver best-in-class online learning experiences to our global community. It is yet another example of how Conner Prairie is changing the way the world views and uses museums." About Amesite Amesite is a SaaS educational company employing what it says is the most advanced AI-driven online learning platform in the industry. Its solutions include end-to-end infrastructure for customized, branded learning content creation and online course creation. Amesite's platform is integrated with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure Cloud, allowing for enhanced scalability and speed. Amesite is a player in the multi-billion-dollar online learning market for business and education. Other key players within this space include Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) and Powerschool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC). Learn more about Amesite's solutions here . This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Amesite, Inc. +1 734-876-8141 info@amesite.com Company Website http://www.amesite.io

