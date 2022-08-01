Jozef Opdeweegh: Why Humility Is A Strength For The Ages

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The notion that leadership is founded on confidence, creativity, or any combination of what we typically think of as dynamic virtues, misses a key aspect of long-term success. So says, Jozef (Jos) Opdeweegh, international CEO and author of Fair Value; reflections on good business.

Drawing on a career that has spanned the USA, UK, and European Union, Opdeweegh claims that the strength of great leaders, lies not in their certainty but in having the humility to recognize they don't have all the answers. Even when setting out a manifesto - be it personal, political, or strategic - he argues, it's vital to leave space for others to enhance the debate.

In a recent interview for Authority Magazine, Opdeweeghreaffirmed this position, explaining that his book Fair Value is not written as a formula for success. Rather it's an invitation to follow a path of discovery based on the values and virtues we believe to be good. In other words, Fair Valueis a springboard for readers to consider how they might empower the human potential that's integral to their organizations, peer groups, and communities.

Jos Opdeweeghis known for his philosophic and thoughtful approach. "I take my inspiration from past and present leaders who recognize our collective potential will always surpass what any individual can contribute. And what I find these role models have in common is a certain lack of pride. This isn't self-effacement, it's a mindful modesty that keeps them curious and attentive to the opinions of others," Opdeweegh says.

Writing on his website, Opdeweeghrecently explored why Values should always be open to Fresh Ideas. In a typically powerful piece, he draws on contemporary events to illustrate the need for a diversity of opinions, claiming "a sure sign that values are not representative or effective in their purpose is when they become overly aligned to one particular viewpoint."

At the root of this approach, says Opdeweegh, is a deeply felt commitment to humility: "from Socrates to Ghandi, history's greatest thinkers and leaders are united in knowing the limits of their wisdom. But here's the thing… rather than seeing this as a weakness, they leverage their conviction as a strength."

And humility, says Opdeweegh, has never been more relevant to governments, organizations, and businesses today. "From the legacy of Covid-19 to the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine, the Democratic West is facing greater uncertainty and challenges than it has for generations. To come through we will need a steadfastness of belief in our values - but also a willingness to listen, to learn from mistakes, and where necessary to reset our course for the better," Opdeweegh affirmed.

There's a quote that Opdeweegh says inspires him every day. "Self-confidence is very important… but without compassion and humility, it's just arrogance," said the first-time author. "I especially love it that the source of those words is unknown. It comes from our collective wisdom rather than any one person."

And that, says Opdeweegh, is a maxim for leadership anywhere and for all time.

