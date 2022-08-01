Anzeige
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for second quarter 2022. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, August 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number

+1 929-477-0336

Passcode:

795761

Conference ID

9128369

Registration for Call-in Audio Replay:

Web Address Link:

Click Here

Call-in Audio Replay Passcode:

9128369

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
William Barksdale, 813-775-4208

william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710470/Mosaic-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
