Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care: Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation Names Andrew Petersen as Executive Director

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation recently named Andrew Petersen as its new Executive Director.

Petersen will join the Foundation on August 15,2022 and brings a wealth of experience in fundraising and philanthropy. Andrew is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and he has been in resource development for over two decades, working in local, regional and international human service nonprofits.

Petersen was most recently the Director of Development for THE PLACE, serving the Colorado Springs community's homeless youth. His passion is for donors to have a visceral connection with the mission they support.

As a former board member and past president of the Southern Colorado Chapter of AFP, Petersen is a strong advocate for ethical and effective fundraising. In 2020, he was selected as the Fundraising Executive of the Year in AFP for Southern Colorado.

Living in Southern Colorado since 2007, Petersen is married to his wife Shellie, and they have two children. Together, they take every opportunity to breathe the fresh, rare air of our Colorado mountains and interact with the wonderful people they encounter.

"The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation is excited to welcome Andrew," said Jim Harris, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Foundation. "He brings decades of experience in working with donors to grow annual giving, major gifts, corporate giving and lead successful fundraising events."

The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation is a separate 501(c) (3) organization and was established to be the philanthropic arm to support and expand the mission of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and enhance the care and services provided to patients, families and members of the community.

"Andy will be a tremendous addition to our team, his heart aligns with our mission and his enthusiasm for expanding access to quality end-of-life care for those in need is inspiring," stated Dawn Darvalics, President of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

About PPHPC: PPHPC is a local, community-based, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization providing patient-centered care to patients and families in El Paso and Teller counties for more than 40 years. PPHPC offers expertise, resources and a complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. PPHPC is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pikespeakhospice.org and (719) 633-3400.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org

