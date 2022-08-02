- IMscin001 study showed non-inferior levels of cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq in the blood, when injected subcutaneously, compared to intravenous infusion, in people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer -

- Administered under the skin, the subcutaneous formulation reduces time spent receiving treatment to just minutes, compared with up to an hour for IV infusion -

- Data will be submitted to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),today announced that the Phase III IMscin001 study evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) met its co-primary endpoints. The study showed non-inferior levels of Tecentriq in the blood (pharmacokinetics), when injected subcutaneously, compared with intravenous (IV) infusion, in cancer immunotherapy-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for whom prior platinum therapy has failed. The safety profile of the subcutaneous formulation was consistent with that of IV Tecentriq.

Administering Tecentriq subcutaneously (injecting the medicine under the skin) reduces the treatment time to 3-8 minutes per injection, compared with 30-60 minutes for standard IV infusion.

"By reducing the administration time, this new Tecentriq formulation could help save time for patients and healthcare systems," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We are excited by the potential of bringing a subcutaneous cancer immunotherapy to patients globally, delivering on our commitment to improve the treatment experience for patients."

Multiple oncology studies suggest that the majority of cancer patients generally prefer to receive treatment subcutaneously due to reduced pain and discomfort, ease of administration and shorter duration of treatment, compared to IV infusion.

Genentech will share detailed findings of the IMscin001 study at an upcoming medical meeting and submit them for regulatory approval to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About the IMscin001 study

IMscin001 is a Phase Ib/III, global, multicenter, randomized study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of the subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq, compared with IV Tecentriq, in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC for whom prior platinum therapy has failed. The study enrolled 371 patients. The co-primary endpoints of the study are minimum levels of Tecentriq in the blood during a given dosing interval on the basis of established pharmacokinetic measurements; observed serum Ctrough and model-predicted area under the curve. Secondary endpoints include safety, immunogenicity, patient-reported outcomes and efficacy.

About lung cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than 235,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. NSCLC accounts for 80-85% of all lung cancers. Cancer immunotherapy alone or in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy is a standard of care treatment in first- and second-line NSCLC. However, people who progress after this initial therapy have limited treatment options and survival outcomes remain poor. Developing treatment regimens for people with metastatic disease, who experience disease progression after initial treatment, is critical to extending the survival of patients.

About the subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq

The investigational subcutaneous formulation combines Tecentriq with Halozyme Therapeutics' Enhanze drug delivery technology.

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers.

The Enhanze drug delivery technology is based on a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that locally and temporarily degrades hyaluronan a glycosaminoglycan or chain of natural sugars in the body in the subcutaneous space. This increases the permeability of the tissue under the skin, allowing space for Tecentriq to enter, and enables the subcutaneous formulation to be rapidly dispersed and absorbed into the bloodstream.

IV Tecentriq is approved for some of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. IV Tecentriq was the first cancer immunotherapy approved for the treatment of a certain type of early-stage NSCLC, small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). IV Tecentriq is also approved either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies for various forms of metastatic NSCLC, certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer and BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.

About Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Tecentriq U.S. Indications

Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.

Tecentriq may be used in patients with urothelial carcinoma if their bladder cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if they have any one of the following conditions:

they are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine called cisplatin and their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1", or

they are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum regardless of the levels of "PD-L1"

The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients' disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit.

A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq may be used alone as a treatment for their lung cancer: to help prevent their lung cancer from coming back after their tumor(s) has been removed by surgery and they have received platinum-based chemotherapy, and they have stage 2 to 3A NSCLC (patients should talk to their healthcare provider about what these stages mean), and their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1".





Tecentriq may be used alone as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and their cancer tests positive for "high PD-L1", and their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene





Tecentriq may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC," and their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene





Tecentriq may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC," and their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene





Tecentriq may be used alone when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and they have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working if their tumor has an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene, they should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working



A type of lung cancer called small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Tecentriq may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as their first treatment when their lung cancer:

is a type called "extensive-stage small cell lung cancer," which means that it has spread or grown.

A type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tecentriq may be used with the medicine bevacizumab when their liver cancer:

has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

they have not received other medicines by mouth or injection through their vein (IV) to treat their cancer.

A type of skin cancer called melanoma. Tecentriq may be used with the medicines cobimetinib and vemurafenib in patients with melanoma when their skin cancer:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, and

has a certain type of abnormal "BRAF" gene. Healthcare providers will perform a test to make sure this Tecentriq combination is right for the patient.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information about Tecentriq?

Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of the body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life threatening and can lead to death. Patients can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during their treatment or even after their treatment has ended.

Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they develop any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

cough

shortness of breath

chest pain

Intestinal problems

diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes

severe nausea or vomiting

pain on the right side of their stomach area (abdomen)

dark urine (tea colored)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

eye sensitivity to light

eye problems

rapid heartbeat

increased sweating

extreme tiredness

weight gain or weight loss

feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

urinating more often than usual

hair loss

feeling cold

constipation

their voice gets deeper

dizziness or fainting

changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems

decrease in their amount of urine

blood in their urine

swelling of their ankles

loss of appetite

Skin problems

rash

itching

skin blistering or peeling

painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area

fever or flu-like symptoms

swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq. Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away for any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

chills or shaking

itching or rash

flushing

shortness of breath or wheezing

dizziness

feeling like passing out

fever

back or neck pain

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if patients undergo transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq. A healthcare provider will monitor for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider will check patients for these problems during their treatment with Tecentriq. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects.

Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

have immune system problems such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

have received an organ transplant

have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

have received radiation treatment to their chest area

have a condition that affects their nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant: A healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq They should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq



are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into the breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

decreased appetite

nausea

cough

shortness of breath

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

hair loss

constipation

diarrhea

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with bevacizumab include:

high blood pressure

feeling tired or weak

too much protein in the urine

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in melanoma with cobimetinib and vemurafenib include:

skin rash

joint, muscle, or bone pain

feeling tired or weak

liver injury

fever

nausea

itching

swelling of legs or arms

mouth swelling (sometimes with sores)

low thyroid hormone levels

sunburn or sun sensitivity

Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq.

Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see http://www.Tecentriq.com for full Prescribing Information and additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in cancer immunotherapy

Genentech has been developing medicines to redefine treatment in oncology for more than 35 years, and today, realizing the full potential of cancer immunotherapy is a major area of focus. With more than 20 immunotherapy molecules in development, Genentech is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in combination with various chemotherapies, targeted therapies and other immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment tailored to harness their own unique immune system.

In addition to Genentech's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, the company's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, individualized neoantigen therapies and T cell bispecific antibodies. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005675/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Hughes (650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact:

Meg Harrison (617) 694-7060

Investor Contacts:

Loren Kalm (650) 467-8737

Bruno Eschli +41616875284