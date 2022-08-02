Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.08.2022
GlobeNewswire
02.08.2022 | 07:05
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: The first building of the Verde office complex has been commissioned

Riga, Latvia, 2022-08-02 07:00 CEST --
    First building of the Verde office complex has been commissioned

In the development of the Verde office complex, the greenest in Riga, the most
significant development point has been reached so far - the construction of the
first or A building has been completed and it has been commissioned. Thus, the
developer of the complex - SBA Group's Capitalica Asset Management, has
implemented the first part of its first investment project in the Latvian
capital, the total value of which will reach more than EUR 65 million. At the
same time, this new building has become the first and so far the only A-class
office completed in Latvia in 2022. 

"We started the project in November 2020, and as we originally planned, the
first tenants will move into the complex already this summer. This eleven-story
A-class office building is located on a 1.3-hectare plot of land in the most
promising area of the modern Skanste business block, at the intersection of
Hanzas and R. Hirša streets. Verde building, From sustainable architecture and
energy-efficient management solutions to abundant greenery in the adjacent
territory makes Verde indeed the greenest office complex in Latvia," emphasizes
Andrius Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

The client's idea of "green" commercial spaces was facilitated by the
recognized Latvian architects Andris Kronbergs and Janis Zvejnieks from ARHIS
Architects, and landscape architect Linda Zala from Zala Landscape Architects.
The structural engineer of the complex is Matiss Apsitis from Arenso. The
technical construction supervision of the construction was carried out by Forma
2. The BREEAM "Excellent" level certification is in the process, and its
evaluator is VESTA Consulting. The manager of the construction process of the
object is Notus Developers, a subsidiary of SBA Group, and the general builder
of the project is the construction company Velve. 

Colliers, which is currently the exclusive leasing partner of Verde, will take
care of the management of the building. Furthermore, additional comfort in
everyday business matters will be provided by the modern on-line management
platform Pingin, which will be available for the first time in Latvia at the
Verde office complex. 

Looking back on what has been completed, the board chairwoman of SIA Velve
Vineta Verika explains: "For the company, this has been one of the most
exciting and complicated development plans in recent years. In the construction
of the A building of the office complex, we have used 20,000 m3 of concrete and
constructed facade glazing on an area of 7,000 m2. In addition, almost 10,000
plants have been planted during the greening works. Furthermore, the entire
construction process, in the implementation of which we have also involved
about 100 subcontractors and suppliers, was coordinated and carried out in
accordance with the strict requirements of the BREEAM standard "Excellent"
certification level for sustainable construction. We are pleased that, despite
the difficult conditions that the construction industry is currently
experiencing, we have managed to ensure the construction of this building in
the highest quality." 

The total area of building A (11 floors, underground parking and yard) is
22,000 m2, and the leasable and common areas are 15,000 m2 in total. It is
significant that at this moment the building's tenant composition is already
75% complete, and several companies have almost finished furnishing their
premises and are preparing to move in. 

Sustainable engineering solutions and modern management

The first building of the Verde office complex is equipped with the highest
quality heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for indoor climate
control. The building has air purification solutions, air humidification
systems, cold beams and CO2 sensors. That is why Verde meets class A energy
efficiency and complies with nZEB, or almost zero energy building standards. 

"VESTA Consulting is honored to be a part of such a project, especially noting
the excellent cooperation between all parties involved. During the design and
construction, a lot of attention is paid to the aspects of ecology and the
comfort of the building's users. The greening of the project has been designed
keeping in mind the concept of a city garden - many fruit trees that attract
birds and increased biodiversity - bird cages, meadows, and greenery also on
the terraces of the highest floors. At the same time, the trees in the area
were protected during the construction, which Velve handled perfectly. Such
solutions not only help combat the effects of climate change by reducing the
so-called "heat island" effect, but also provide additional value to the users
of the building by applying the best biophilia design principles. During the
design process, passive design aspects such as solar exposure, the influence of
prevailing winds on the thermal comfort of the building and the territory, and
the use of daylight in the building were also analyzed. The results of the
analysis were used in the design of building placement and facade solutions,
which can also be seen after construction,' added Alona Purvlice, VESTA
Consulting architect and chief sustainability consultant. 

Riga's greenest A-class offices

On the fifth floor of the building, there is a 600 m2 shared terrace for
tenants, equipped with outdoor workplaces and lush greenery, including several
5-meter-high trees. The terrace offers a panoramic view of the Skanste
neighborhood and the historical center of Riga. In addition, tenants will be
provided with such additional services that facilitate their productivity and
well-being, such as a spacious atrium with a reception desk, a shared kitchen
with a coffee corner, shower rooms next to the bicycle stands, a conference
center with a capacity of up to 60 people and other A-class level extras. 

Employees and other visitors of the A building are already greeted by lush
greenery throughout the area - new fruit trees, shrubs and perennial flowering
plants, as well as older trees that have been purposefully preserved and cared
for throughout the construction period. 

About "Verde"

Verde (www.verde.lv) will be the greenest A-class office complex at the
Skanstes area in Riga (R.Hirša Street 1a), the place opposite the Latvian Fire
Fighting Museum, and the only A-class office complex the first stage of which
will be commissioned in June 2022. The Verde office complex comprises two
office buildings with a total leasable area of 30 000 m2 (45 000 m2 together
with underground parking area). Verde has been developed in line with BREEAM
Excellent and the nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards. The special
feature of Verde will be incomparable greenery on 600 m2 large terraces with
trees and plants on each of the buildings and green outdoor workspaces in the
yard. Verde has been ranked among the most-sustainable projects in the
competition "Sustainability in Architecture, Construction and Design 2020".
Verde embodies its green thinking in a sustainable and contemporary
architectural solution designed by Latvian architects Andris Kronbergs and
Janis Zvejnieks (Arhis Architects), applying Class A energy efficiency and
smart building management solutions. 

About "Capitalica Asset Management" and "SBA Group"

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company licensed and supervised by the Central bank of Lithuania and is
managing investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic
States. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, managed by Capitalica Asset
Management, owns office complex Verde in Riga, the business center 135 in
Vilnius, the business center Kauno Dokas in Kaunas, and the shopping center
Luize in Klaipeda. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund owns 3 logistic complexes,
two in Tallinn and one in Riga.   The controlling stake (70%) of Capitalica
Asset Management is held by SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business
groups, and another 30% is owned by A. Barštys' (CEO of Capitalica Asset
Management) company Fox Holdings. 

SBA is one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups, operating in real
estate, furniture manufacturing, textile manufacturing, and investment
management with about 5000 employees in the Baltics. SBA Group is developing a
hi-tech campus in Riga, Lielirbes street as well as a residential district on
Cakstes street. 


     Information for the media:
     Andrius Barštys
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081934
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
