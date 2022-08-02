Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
26/07/2022
FR0010309096
11
29,60
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
28/07/2022
FR0010309096
17
29,76
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
29/07/2022
FR0010309096
5
29,80
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
33
29,72
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/07/2022 14:32:47
FR0010309096
29,60
EUR
11
XPAR
00316179437EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/07/2022 09:01:31
FR0010309096
29,60
EUR
3
XPAR
00316421099EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/07/2022 16:29:21
FR0010309096
29,80
EUR
14
XPAR
00316545637EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/07/2022 09:00:40
FR0010309096
29,80
EUR
5
XPAR
00316587442EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
