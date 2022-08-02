Peak solar production does not coincide with peak heating demand, and a team of researchers determined that meeting this demand with renewables alone will require massive deployment of renewables on top of existing fossil generation.From pv magazine the USA Most building decarbonization models do not account for seasonal fluctuations in energy demand for heating or cooling, which makes it difficult to predict what switching to all-electric heating could mean for the electrical grid, especially during peaks in energy use. A new study by researchers at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH), ...

