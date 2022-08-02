Das Instrument V6H AU000000VRT3 VIRTUS HEALTH LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2022
The instrument V6H AU000000VRT3 VIRTUS HEALTH LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022
Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2022
The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022
The instrument V6H AU000000VRT3 VIRTUS HEALTH LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022
Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2022
The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022
VERDE AGRITECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de