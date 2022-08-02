Vimian Group acquires leading online platform for veterinary pharmaceuticals

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Vimian Group has acquired Heiland GmbH ("heiland.com"), a leading online ordering platform offering veterinary pharmaceuticals and other veterinary products to veterinary clinics across Germany. The acquisition marks a key milestone in Vimian Group's strategy to digitalise its global service offering for veterinary clinics. Heiland.com has annual revenues of around EUR 1.5 million.

Vimian's Veterinary Services segment VetFamily has acquired Heiland GmbH ("heiland.com"). Founded in 2018, heiland.com is a family-owned business that has rapidly grown to become the leading online one-stop-shop for veterinary pharmaceuticals in Germany with over 1,700 monthly active users and more than 40,000 products from over 100 manufacturers. Heiland.com had a growth rate of 26 per cent in 2021.

"Through the acquisition of heiland.com we gain access to a leading technology platform and purchasing portal for veterinary clinics that we can leverage across all our geographies to drive sales and improve our offering for clinics and strategic partners. Veterinarians benefit from increased efficiency and convenience when handling all orders in one interface. Heiland.com is fast growing with high margins and enjoys an attractive market position with a proprietary technology, a loyal customer base and a strong brand", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian's Veterinary Services segment VetFamily.

The acquisition will have a marginal impact on Vimian Group's earnings per share in the current financial year. Heiland.com was consolidated into Vimian Group's Veterinary Services segment on 1 August 2022.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 700 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

