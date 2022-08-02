DJ Travis Perkins plc - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 02-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc

Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Good first half performance driven by operational and strategic delivery Highlights

-- Continued progress towards the Group's ambition to become the leading partner to the constructionindustry

-- Good first half performance with revenue of GBP2,535m up 10.3% and adjusted operating profit of GBP163mbroadly in line with prior year

-- Adjusted earnings per share up 11.7% to 51.6p resulting from reduced share count

-- Market outperformance in Merchanting with revenue growth of 13.3% and adjusted operating profit growth of9.0% against a strong comparative period

-- Toolstation revenue (4.6)% lower due to reduced DIY sales post-pandemic. Financial performance alsoreflects significant recent investment in network rollout.

-- Positive early momentum towards achieving SBTi accredited carbon reduction targets

-- Lease-adjusted leverage (net debt / EBITDA) of 1.75x, in the middle of the target range

-- Interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share (2021: 12.0 pence per share)

GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note H1 2022 H1 2021* Change Revenue 2 2,535 2,299 10.3% Like-for-like revenue growth¹ 17f 7.9% 44.1% Adjusted operating profit¹ 17a 163 164 (0.6)% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 10b 51.6p 46.2p 11.7% Adjusted ROCE (12-month rolling)¹ 17e 13.9% 12.1% 1.8ppt Adjusted ROCE excluding property profits (12 month rolling)¹ 11.8% 10.9% 0.9ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 17c 1.75x 1.50x (0.25)x Ordinary dividend per share 11 12.5p 12.0p 4.2% Operating profit 157 167 Total profit after tax 106 100 Basic earnings per share 10a 49.7p 41.5p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed

* The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations in the prior year comparatives

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The Group has delivered a good performance during the first half of the year, once again demonstrating the capability to navigate challenging market conditions.

Our Merchant businesses continue to perform well, taking market share and extending their market leading positions by developing the customer proposition to meet changing requirements within their respective markets.

Toolstation's customer base returned to its core trade customer in the period following exceptional trading during the pandemic. We have made great progress in enhancing the trade offer in Toolstation and customers have responded positively. We remain as confident as ever in the long term growth potential of the business and in our UK investment programme, whilst also increasing investment in Toolstation Europe to take advantage of the opportunities we see in those markets.

Whilst we are cognisant of the current macroeconomic uncertainty, our diverse end market exposure, broad trade customer base and strong balance sheet provide resilience against changes in market conditions. The strong performance of our Merchant businesses is set to continue into the second half, driven by our agility in managing inflation and by our leading service propositions. This will be offset by a combination of the normalisation of Toolstation's customer base and the increased investment in the Toolstation growth opportunity in the UK and Europe. As a result, we expect the Group overall to deliver a full year performance broadly in line with market expectations."

Analyst Presentation

Management are hosting a results presentation at 8.30am. The presentation will also be available via a webcast - please register at the following link:

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/62e113ac86ba30292435c6c1

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins Powerscourt Matt Worster James White +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 7855 432699 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

Cautionary Statement:

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report and as updated in this statement, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast.

Without prejudice to the above:

(a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and

(b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement.

This announcement is current as of 2nd August 2022, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date.

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary

The Group has continued to make good progress in the first half of 2022, both in terms of operational performance and strategic development towards the ambition of becoming the leading partner to the construction industry. The focus of the Group's businesses remains on deepening trade customer relationships by delivering convenient service propositions, both physical and digital, and on elevating customer relationships through the provision of solutions and value-added services that take time, cost and carbon out of customers' construction processes.

The Group's share buyback programme to conclude the return of the full proceeds from the Plumbing & Heating (P&H) disposal to shareholders was completed in May 2022. The Group's robust balance sheet provides the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities whilst also delivering attractive returns to shareholders, as part of which the Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share.

Business performance

The Group delivered a good performance in the first half of the year with revenue of GBP2,535m up 10.3%. Following rapidly increasing inflation throughout the second half of 2021, the Group's businesses have again successfully managed further significant materials cost price increases in H1 2022 as well as inflationary pressures on overheads.

Adjusted operating profit of GBP163m was (0.6)% behind prior year. This represents a good performance against a strong comparator period which included the impact of both the rapid recovery of the domestic RMI market, from March 2021 onward, and high levels of DIY activity through the first half of 2021.

The Group set out a range of growth opportunities at a Capital Markets Update in September 2021 and focus has been on a combination of rollout for the proven concepts alongside a "test and learn" approach for new strategic initiatives. During H1, a net 42 new branches were added, with six more remodelled or relocated. In line with strategic priorities, the majority were in Toolstation and the General Merchant, including Benchmarx, but capital is also being deployed into TF Solutions to build scale and capability.

The Group also sees further growth potential through the provision of value-added services in addition to the core distribution offer and, alongside the network growth, further investments have been made in developing the tool hire and Managed Services propositions whilst Staircraft represents an exciting opportunity to offer another market leading service to our customers.

The role of technology remains key to the Group's development and the recently implemented delivery management system and customer Apps offer a best-in-class digital experience to our customers alongside providing data that enables it to communicate more effectively with customers and drive internal efficiency benefits.

The Group's balance sheet remains in good health with covenant net debt of GBP383m (31 December 2021: GBP87m). The increase in net debt of GBP296m reflects the completion of the share buyback programme to return the proceeds of the P&H disposal to shareholders (GBP172m) and seasonal working capital outflow together with the increase in the debtor book driven by inflation-led sales growth. At 1.75x net debt / EBITDA (on a rolling 12 months basis), operating leverage (on an IFRS16 basis) remains comfortably within the guided range of 1.5x - 2.0x providing the Group with a high level of financial flexibility.

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share.

The dividend will be paid on 11 November 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 October 2022. The Company's shares will go ex-dividend on 6 October 2022. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, elections for which must be received by the Company's registrar by 5.30pm on 21 October 2022.

Outlook

The strategic changes made in the last two years have reshaped the Group to be a portfolio of trade-focused market-leading businesses with broad exposure across all sectors of UK construction. Whilst management is mindful of the macroeconomic uncertainty, this end market diversification, coupled with long term structural drivers, provides the Group with a resilient demand outlook. With a strong core proposition complemented by a clearly defined strategy to add value to customer relationships, management remains confident in the Group's ability to outperform its markets.

The long term fundamental drivers of our end markets remain robust. The UK faces a shortage of new and affordable housing, alongside a significant backlog of maintenance and improvement work on public sector assets post the pandemic. The need to decarbonise an ageing housing stock is growing in urgency given the sharp increase in energy costs and government policy is supportive of significant investment in road, rail and green power generation infrastructure. The Group's unique portfolio of businesses is ideally placed to partner with the construction industry to deliver on this agenda.

Supported by resilient end markets, agility in responding to market conditions and strong execution, the Group's Merchant businesses' strong first half performance is set to continue through the second half. This strong Merchanting performance will be offset by the impact of both the normalisation of Toolstation's customer base and the continued investment in growth in Toolstation UK and Europe. As a result, the Group overall is expected to deliver a full year performance broadly in line with market expectations. Technical guidance

The Group's technical guidance for 2022 is as follows:

-- Effective tax rate of 22%

-- Base capital expenditure of around GBP140m

-- Property profits of around GBP25m Segmental performance Merchanting

H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Total revenue GBP2,159m GBP1,905m 13.3% Like-for-like growth 11.7% 47.3% Adjusted operating profit* GBP170m GBP156m 9.0% Adjusted operating margin* 7.9% 8.2% (30)bps ROCE (12 month rolling)* 16% 14% 2ppt Branch network** 784 781 3

* Excluding property profits

** 2021 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2021

The Merchanting segment delivered a strong first half performance across all businesses with revenue growth of 13.3% and adjusted operating profit of GBP170m, up 9% against a strong H1 2021 comparator. Operating margin of 7.9% was down (30)bps primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards larger customers, which impacted on gross margin, and increased cost inflation, notably on fuel and utilities.

Price inflation has remained consistently high throughout the first half at 15.3% and has been a larger component of sales growth than originally forecast. Whilst in the first half of 2021 inflation was driven by product shortages, supply chains and stock levels have largely normalised and the current wave of inflation is predominantly driven by rising energy costs being passed through from manufacturers.

Travis Perkins General Merchant outperformed the market during the first half with revenue growth of 12.2%. The actions taken by the management team to create a leaner and more agile business have enabled colleagues to respond quickly and effectively to rapidly changing market dynamics and meet customer needs. Three new branches were added in the first half with six more remodelled or relocated and early performance is encouraging. Complementing the core offer, six Benchmarx showrooms were also added alongside the first Managed Services fulfilment centre in Widnes, a purpose-built hub dedicated to serving multiple customers across the north of England.

The specialist businesses, which represent almost 40% of segmental revenue, continue to trade well with total sales growth of 15.1% across the combined businesses.

Keyline continues to make excellent progress in its core civils, groundworks and infrastructure markets. The competitive advantage created by nationwide coverage, an extensive product range and a leading fulfilment capability is being enhanced by investment in technical and sustainability services that will further differentiate the customer proposition. A new branch was opened in Birmingham during the first half to support the growing number of major rail and infrastructure projects in the region over the coming years including HS2 and the Midland Metro extension.

The strength of BSS's service proposition and depth of customer relationships was once again demonstrated by a good first half performance. Work continues on the development of the "Design to use" service to build digitally led planned maintenance partnerships with customers. Working closely alongside BSS, TF Solutions sales grew by 39% in H1 with a further branch added in Exeter taking the total to 13. Alongside the network expansion, growth has been driven through focus on the refrigeration, spares and heat pump categories.

CCF delivered a strong start to the year, building well following supply chain challenges in 2021. High levels of inflation, notably on plasterboard and insulation, were managed adeptly, supported by healthy demand across the commercial and housebuilding sectors. The business continues to extend its network with the recent relocation and expansion of the Edinburgh branch, and to develop its service proposition, most notably through an enhanced technical proposition and focus on carbon usage data to support reduced emissions in both CCF's and customers' fleets.

The integration of the Group's Staircraft business is going well with the potential to deliver these services to existing major customers being explored. Toolstation

H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Total revenue GBP376m GBP394m (4.6)% Like-for-like growth (10.6)% 29.8% Adjusted operating profit* GBP(8)m GBP10m (180.0)% Adjusted operating margin* (2.2)% 2.6% (480)bps ROCE (12 month rolling)* 1% 4% (3)ppt Branch network (UK)** 549 530 19 Branch network (Europe)** 143 123 20

* Excluding property profits

** 2021 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2021

Memo: UK adjusted operating profit GBP7m GBP20m (65.0)%

As anticipated, Toolstation's customer base has normalised back to its core trade customers during the period since the lifting of key pandemic restrictions in May 2021. As a result, the UK business saw sales down (6)% in H1 with like-for-like sales down (11)%.

Toolstation's leading value and digital customer proposition appeals to a wide range of customers across both the trade and DIY markets and the "open to all" philosophy remains important to the business. As outlined at the Group's Capital Markets Update, the focus for Toolstation is on building the trade customer proposition to deepen relationships through the convenience of our offer across ordering, fulfilment, payment and stock availability.

With the cost base reflecting investment in the long term growth plan, specifically with 140 net new branches opened in the UK in the last 24 months, and significant increases in salary and utility costs, adjusted operating profit in H1 reduced to GBP7m. Whilst this financial performance was below management's expectations, the long term growth potential for Toolstation remains exciting, underpinning continued investment in the business. In the UK, 20 branches were opened in the first half, with one "implant" closed. A similar number of new branch openings is expected in the second half of the year with the medium-term rollout plan to reach a network of 650 branches remaining on track.

Good progress has been made on the customer proposition with the number of trade credit accounts having more than doubled during the half and now around 250,000 active App users with the App having a 4.8 star rating on the Apple Store. The experience with Toolstation remains best-in-class with the business achieving a 4.6 star rating on Trustpilot and a net promoter score of 78.

The European business saw overall sales up 7% as Toolstation continues to capture market share. Like for like sales were (6)% lower as DIY sales declined following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, particularly in the Dutch market. In Benelux, where sales were up 2%, 14 more branches were opened, taking the total to 100 (86 in the Netherlands, 14 in Belgium). In France, sales grew by an encouraging 37% with 6 new branches opened, taking the total to 43. The European businesses are working more closely with the UK business to accelerate adoption of digital and business process improvements developed in the UK.

Toolstation Europe overall made a loss of GBP(15)m in H1, reflecting primarily the immaturity of the branch network which has almost doubled in the last 24 months. With the opening of a second distribution centre in the Netherlands to support future growth in Benelux, the ongoing branch expansion programme and an increase in digital and marketing costs to drive future growth, management now expects losses in Toolstation Europe of around GBP(30)m. The Dutch business remains on track to break even by the end of 2023. Central costs

Central costs were broadly unchanged year-on-year at GBP20m. Property transactions

The key property transaction in the first half of the year was the sale of the Group's General Merchant site in central Cambridge leading to overall property profits of GBP21m being recognised. With no major transactions expected to complete in the second half, guidance of GBP25m property profits for the full year is maintained. Financial Performance Revenue analysis

In the Merchanting businesses there were significant monthly fluctuations in the growth trend across the first half, driven by the prior year comparators as the UK went through the extremes of the pandemic. High levels of inflation from H2 2021 persisted into the first half with growth coming from pricing as the businesses continued to pass through manufacturer price increases in an orderly manner.

As noted above, Toolstation volumes were significantly impacted by the unwind of transient DIY customers who shopped with Toolstation during the phase of the national lockdown which covered the majority of the first half of 2021. Volume, price and mix analysis

Merchanting Toolstation Group Volume (2.0)% (13.9)% (4.1)% Price and mix 15.3% 9.3% 14.4% Total revenue growth 13.3% (4.6)% 10.3% Network changes and acquisitions / disposals (2.4)% (6.0)% (3.1)% Trading days 0.8% 0.0% 0.7% Like-for-like revenue growth 11.7% (10.6)% 7.9% Quarterly revenue analysis Total Revenue Like-for-like revenue 2022 2021 2022 2021 Q1 17.9% 5.7% 15.3% 15.7% Merchanting Q2 9.2% 87.8% 8.5% 94.1% H1 13.3% 37.5% 11.7% 47.3% Q1 (6.0)% 49.8% (11.9)% 42.1% Toolstation Q2 (3.2)% 29.0% (9.2)% 19.7% H1 (4.6)% 38.7% (10.6)% 29.8% Q1 13.6% 11.5% 10.5% 19.5% Total Group Q2 7.1% 74.6% 5.6% 76.9% H1 10.3% 37.7% 7.9% 44.1% Operating profit and margin GBPm H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Merchanting 170 156 9.0% Toolstation (8) 10 n/m Property 21 17 23.5% Unallocated costs (20) (19) (5.3)% Adjusted operating profit 163 164 (0.6)% Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (6) (6) Adjusting items - 9 Operating profit 157 167

Group adjusted operating profit of GBP163m was GBP(1)m lower than H1 2021 where the Group experienced a very strong recovery from the pandemic. Adjusted operating profit for continuing businesses was GBP19m higher than H1 2019, the year immediately preceding the pandemic.

While gross profit grew through the recovery of the monetary value of product cost inflation through pricing, gross margin in percentage terms was lower. Overhead inflation was more pronounced than in the prior year with higher energy costs and salary inflation albeit, in percentage terms, revenue grew more quickly than overheads.

Reported operating profit was GBP(10)m lower than H1 2021 which saw a credit of GBP9m in adjusting items primarily related to the successful exit of the leases on a number of branches for less than the contractual lease liability booked as part of the business reorganisation in June 2020. Finance charge

Net finance charges, shown in note 6, were GBP20.8m (2021: GBP21.6m) with GBP2.5m of accelerated interest in respect of the GBP120m bond repurchase completed in April 2022 offset by favourable movements in foreign exchange. Taxation

The tax charge for the period to 30 June 2022 is GBP30.5m (2021: GBP45.9m) giving an adjusted effective tax rate of 22.4% (standard rate 19.0%, 2021 actual 19.7%). The adjusted ETR is higher than the standard rate due to the impact of unrecognised tax losses in Toolstation Europe, expenses not deductible for tax purposes (such as depreciation of property) and deferred tax movements associated with the share-based payments charge. Earnings per share

The Group reported a statutory profit after tax of GBP106m (2021: GBP100m from continuing operations) resulting in basic earnings per share of 49.7 pence (2021: 41.5 pence from continuing operations). Diluted earnings per share were 49.2 pence (2021: 41.0 pence for continuing operations).

Adjusted profit after tax was GBP110m (2021: GBP111m) resulting in adjusted earnings per share (note 10(b)) of 51.6 pence (2021: 46.2 pence). Diluted adjusted earnings per share were 51.1 pence (2021: 45.7 pence). Cash flow and balance sheet Free cash flow

GBPm H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Group adjusted operating profit excluding property profits 142 147 (5) Depreciation of PPE and other non-cash movements 44 46 (2) Change in working capital (115) 22 (137) Net interest paid (excluding lease interest) (18) (1) (17) Interest on lease liabilities (11) (10) (1) Tax paid (37) (32) (5) Adjusted operating cash flow 5 172 (167) Capital investments Capex excluding freehold transactions (52) (44) (8) Proceeds from disposals excluding freehold transactions 2 1 1 Free cash flow before freehold transactions (45) 129 (174)

The first half saw a free cash outflow driven by an increase in the debtor book resulting from inflation led sales growth with debtor days largely unchanged.

Capital investment

GBPm H1 2022 H1 2021 Maintenance 15 9 IT 3 8 Growth Capex 34 27 Base capital expenditure 52 44 Freehold property 17 27 Gross capital expenditure 69 71 Disposals (4) (25) Net capital expenditure 65 46

Base capex was GBP8m higher than prior year as a result of an increase in growth investment to support delivery of the Group's strategy, principally Toolstation branches and distribution assets and investment in general merchant branches, and a normalisation of maintenance capex following lower spend in 2021 when assets from closed branches were redeployed in the place of planned replacements.

Disposal proceeds were significantly lower than prior year due to the sale of a number of branches in H1 2021 that had been closed as part of the 2020 restructuring programme and deferred consideration for the sale of the General Merchant site in Cambridge.

Uses of free cash flow

H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Free cash flow (GBPm) (45) 129 (174) Investments in freehold property (17) (27) 10 Disposal proceeds from freehold transactions 4 24 (20) Acquisitions / disposals - - - Dividends paid (56) - (56) Pension payments (4) (4) - Net purchase / sale of own shares (168) 4 (172) Cash payments on adjusting items (5) (28) 23 Other (124) (163) 39 Change in cash / cash equivalents (415) (65) (350)

There was a cash outflow of GBP415m in the first half, primarily driven by GBP172m of share buybacks completed with the balance of the P&H sales proceeds remaining at year end and also GBP120m relating to the early repurchase of part of the 2023 bond via a tender offer (shown above in "Other"). The prior year included GBP130m provided to capitalise Wickes upon demerger (also shown above in "Other"). Net debt and funding

30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2021** Change Covenant Net debt under IFRS16 GBP902m GBP605m GBP(297)m IFRS16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA 1.75x 1.20x (0.55)x Covenant metrics* Covenant net debt GBP383m GBP87m GBP(296)m Covenant net debt / EBITDA 0.9x 0.2x (0.7)x <3.0x Covenant interest cover 13.8x 14.6x (0.8)x >3.5x

*All covenant metrics measured pre IFRS16

**The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations in the prior year comparatives

Covenant net debt increased by GBP296m from 31 December 2021 to GBP383m. This movement was principally a result of cash outflows related to the share buyback programme announced in September 2021 following the disposal of the P&H business (GBP172m) and the movement in working capital described above. The movement in net debt under IFRS16 is in line with the movement in covenant net debt.

Funding

As at 30 June 2022, the Group's committed funding of GBP830m comprised:

-- GBP180m guaranteed notes due September 2023, listed on the London Stock Exchange

-- GBP250m guaranteed notes due February 2026, listed on the London Stock Exchange

-- A revolving credit facility of GBP400m, refinanced in January 2019, of which GBP54m matures in 2024 and theremaining GBP346m matures in 2025

As at 30 June 2022, the Group had undrawn committed facilities of GBP400m (2021: GBP400m) and deposited cash of GBP10m (2020: GBP378m), giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP410m.

In April 2022, the Group completed a tender offer on the 2023 guaranteed notes, repurchasing GBP120m principal amount of notes which were subsequently cancelled.

The Group's credit rating from Fitch Ratings was affirmed at BBB- with stable outlook following a review in October 2021. The Group's credit rating, issued by Standard and Poor's, was affirmed at BB+ following a review in August 2021, with the outlook revised to stable from negative. Building a sustainable business

The Group continues to make good progress against the ambitious Science Based Targets initiative ('SBTi') accredited carbon reduction targets announced last year.

The implementation of carbon data reporting, introduction of alternative fuel technologies and electric charging points, and the roll out of a more efficient fleet management system are driving the first phase of carbon reduction for our fleet. Combined with a driver incentive scheme to get more miles to the gallon, these measures have helped reduce the carbon emissions associated with the Group's vehicle deliveries to customers by 5% over a 24-month period. [1]

Moving to a 100% renewable electricity tariff in November 2021 is now generating 1,000 tonnes less carbon emissions per month across the Group's UK based operations, and to mitigate emissions of the company's estate further, the installation of energy saving solutions, such as utilising LED lighting and solar panels is well under way.

The business is also working closely with colleagues, customers and suppliers to help reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain, in particular in-use emissions from products sold and the embodied carbon in products, as part of the broader Scope 3 emissions commitment. This includes the upskilling of colleagues, sales and commercial in particular, as well as supplier forums to educate, engage and work with them on the collation of carbon data and the development of targets for their own businesses.

A number of fleet initiatives are also underway that will significantly reduce carbon emissions for the future, including the continued rollout of electric fork lift trucks and sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a replacement fuel for diesel in vehicles. HVO, which can reduce carbon dioxide by up to 90% compared to diesel, is now available across 30 branches and will soon support over 200 vehicles. The Group sees this as a stepping stone in the implementation of its net zero carbon plan.

A key element of the Group's plans to address scope 3 carbon emissions is engagement right throughout the supply chain. To drive this, the Group has run sustainability workshops with key suppliers, reaching out to over 700 suppliers in the first half of the year. The Group also hosted an ESG forum with major housebuilders in early July.

With the provision of apprenticeship opportunities a key part of the Group's strategy to develop skills and attract new talent, the Group is pleased to have been recognised as the 33rd best apprenticeship employer in the country in the recent Department of Education's top apprentice employers list. The Group also achieved an even better result in the recent 'Rate my apprenticeship' top employers list, with a rating of 8.7 out of 10 ranking Travis Perkins Group 11th in the country based on direct feedback from the apprentices themselves.

Cognisant of cost of living concerns, the Group has oriented its colleague wellbeing approach accordingly providing cost of living webinars, wellbeing pauses in branches and other engagement activities to highlight the comprehensive benefits package and support available to colleagues. These include substantial discounts and cashback on everyday goods and services alongside financial wellbeing education and advice. In addition to competitively priced loans, the Group has also introduced "Wagestream" across the business, a platform which enables all colleagues to access interest-free salary advances.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Group's risk environment continues to evolve, influenced particularly by a backdrop of economic and geopolitical change and uncertainty. The Group's risks are regularly reviewed and reassessed through a process that considers both internal and external factors. In their latest review of the principal risks, the Directors have considered factors currently influencing the risk set and their assessment of risk levels and trends.

Macroeconomic volatility was added as a principal risk at the year end and the first half of the year has seen increasing inflationary pressure, sterling underperforming against a broad range of currencies and the start of the war in Ukraine that has in turn led to rising commodity prices and supply disruption. As a result, the Directors now consider macroeconomic volatility to present an increasing risk trend with a high level of inherent risk. The Group is not alone in facing these unprecedented levels of volatility and uncertainty and has taken steps to successfully navigate the associated challenges in the first half. The Group continues to include a Covid-related risk in its principal risk set, which has been broadened in the latest review to consider wider public health matters alongside the impact of further Covid variants. In assessing the effectiveness of measures taken to date and the Group's ongoing ability to respond to new or variant diseases, the Directors do not consider the risk profile to have materially changed since year-end.

Based on the latest review, with the exception of the changes outlined above, the Directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group have been, and are expected to remain, broadly consistent with those described on pages 40 to 46 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. Details are provided for inherent risks relating to long-term market trends, the pandemic, macroeconomic volatility, supply chain resilience, managing change, climate change & carbon reduction, cyber threat & data security, health, safety & wellbeing, legal compliance and critical asset failure. Emerging risks, which are known risks that are currently difficult to fully assess and/or quantify, are also regularly considered and monitored by the Directors. The Group is monitoring the war in Ukraine and has taken steps to ensure compliance with sanctions and, particularly, that its timber purchases are from certified sources and do not include timber sourced from Russia or Belarus. The Group will continue to monitor the situation and the potential for any escalation in conflict, review the possible impacts on the business and refine contingency plans as necessary. There are no other emerging risks considered significant enough to report at this time. Condensed consolidated income statement