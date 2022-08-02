

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L), one of Japan's largest general trading companies, on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 739.293 billion Yen for the first quarter, 198% growth from 247.775 billion Yen in the same quarter a year ago on revenue growth.



Profit for the period increased to 533.951 billion Yen or 360.72 yen per share from 187.572 billion Yen or 126.71 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased 43% year-over-year to 5,443.349 billion Yen helped by growth in market prices as well as transaction volumes.



Further, the company has maintained its full-year outlook.







