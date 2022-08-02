Scientists from France's CEA-Ines developed a 400 W micro-inverter with a power density of 1.1 kW/L and an efficiency of 97%. The device utilizes GaN 600V diodes and power transistors developed by CEA's electronic branch CEA-Leti.Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - an arm of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - have developed what they claim to be the first prototype of a 400 W photovoltaic microinverter made with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors. According to its designers, the device has a power density of 1.1 kW/L and an efficiency ...

