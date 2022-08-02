Anzeige
02.08.2022
Business Coach and founder of OneSMRA Rhys says: "Family businesses can grow with the winds of change caused by the pandemic"

All businesses witnessed dramatic changes due to COVID-19. The pandemic has triggered particularly notable challenges for family businesses

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 devastated many organizations, family businesses have resisted amid COVID-19 and are poised to lead the post-pandemic recovery, according to PwC's 2021 Family Business Survey. 80% of family businesses, the most common form of business organization in any world economy, made staff work from home and 25% reorganized production to meet demand related to pandemic.

Business Coach and founder of OneSMRA Rhys says:

Only a third of family businesses had to cut dividends, and 20% needed access to additional capital as reported by PwC. Such resilience also broadens the positive outlook for the future, as 80% of family businesses plan to diversify or expand into new products or markets, and 86% believe they will return to pre-pandemic growth rates by the end of 2022.

Rhys Li, the founder of OneSMRA, an Amsterdam-based entrepreneur, MBA, CPA, trainer, consultant, strategic partner in change management, and business coach, commented on how family businesses proved robust and adaptable amid the pandemic: "Only 30% of all family-owned businesses make the transition into the second generation. Often the problem is the mismatch between the business's goals, wants, and needs and individual family members. Family businesses need a real mindset change if they want to grow with the winds of change caused by the pandemic."

"COVID-19 taught family businesses many lessons about preparedness, agility, and adaptation. This is business resiliency! As globalization and digital transformation disrupt business, how family businesses retain or hold a purpose can make a real difference," the founder of OneSMRA Rhys Li added.

"I have a multicultural background and extensive experience in the finance, consumer products, technology, telecommunications, and energy industries. I did coaching with employees of companies such as Deloitte, EY, Roche and Rabobank. I use my know-how to help small organizations excel to the next level, especially family businesses. I leverage my 20 years of experience to craft my proprietary coaching method based on encouragement, organization, risk reduction and leadership. I help businesses and individuals alike find or sustain a purpose, improve processes, implement strategic systems, and increase efficiency while reducing risk," Risk Management Coach and the founder of OneSMRA Rhys Li said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869224/Rhys_Li_OneSMRA.jpg

Contact:

Rhys Li - rhysli.co@gmail.com
https://www.rhysli.co

