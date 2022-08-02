Agencia EFE: Atlàntida Film Fest closes with the triumph of "Softie" and a tribute to Isabelle Huppert

PALMA, Spain, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest has concluded with a gala in which the French film "Softie", by Samuel Theis, was proclaimed best film, and the actress Isabelle Huppert received the Masters of Cinema award from the hands of Queen Letizia.

Huppert, in Catalan, English and French, received a prolonged applause after which she expressed her gratitude for an award that recognizes the excellence of a career developed over 140 films.

The actress has praised the "commitment to the future of cinema" of the Majorcan festival, in which nearly 18,000 spectators have attended the screenings, conferences and concerts held for a week in different stages of the Balearic capital.

When asked by Efe at a press conference about the complaints of many female colleagues in the industry about how difficult it is for them not to be typecast in certain roles once they reach a more mature age, Huppert has answered emphatically that she has not experienced this age discrimination or because of her status as a woman.

"It is an award that I take both for the past and for the future of my career," said the French actress about the award that commemorates her career of more than four decades dedicated to cinema, with more than 140 titles behind her.

"It is an honor for me and I am very happy because I really like this festival, which is precisely dedicated to giving visibility to new directors and new talents, something that I find very interesting," Huppert continued.

Along with Queen Letizia, the closing gala of the twelfth edition of this festival promoted by the Filmin platform was attended by the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, and numerous authorities and personalities of the island's culture and Spanish cinema.

At the event, the winner of the competitive section was proclaimed the film "Softie", whose directors received a prize of 10,000 euros and the distribution of the film, while the jury awarded a special mention to the Spanish film "Juscqu'ici tout va" , by Francesc Cuellar.

The Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest has programmed for the closing of its on-site edition a concert by the Navarre singer Amaia, but the "online" version will continue until August 24 on Filmin, which in the first week has counted more than 135,000 viewers of the films programmed on the occasion of the festival.

The festival has been deployed in different venues in Palma, such as Ses Voltes, La Misericòrdia and the Museu de Mallorca, Sala Rívoli, Cine Ciutat and Teatre Mar i Terra, and has had the participation of professionals from 17 countries around the world and more than 17,600 spectators in person.