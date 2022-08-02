Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E46C ISIN: DE000A3E46C5 Ticker-Symbol:  
Stuttgart
02.08.22
09:09 Uhr
46,000 Euro
-4,000
-8,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
GECCI INVESTMENT KG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECCI INVESTMENT KG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.08.2022 | 11:01
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GECCI Investment KG: Interest on the GECCI 2020/25 bond will be paid within the healing period

DJ GECCI Investment KG: Interest on the GECCI 2020/25 bond will be paid within the healing period

DGAP-Media / 2022-08-02 / 10:30 Bockenem, August 02, 2022 - The GECCI Group informs that the Interest originally due on August 1 for bond 2020/25 (ISIN DE000 A3E46C 5), Maturity five years, coupon 5.75%, delayed, but within the so-called healing period of 30 days. The reason for the delay is technical problems in connection with the Optimization of cash flows. The group expressly states that could pay the interest due at any time and also on time, albeit will do late. The business model of GECCI is heavily dependent on pre-financing, i.e. for the sale of the Single-family houses via GECCI Rent and Buy (mietübereignung.de) go into GECCI Advance payment for the various building materials as well as for all other construction Services. The preliminary work for the multi-house project in Bockenem-Bültum already done, meanwhile the completion stands at a distance of one to two months one of the single-family houses. Further information at www.gecci.net and www.gecci-investment.de End of Media Release

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: GECCI Investment KG Key word(s): Finance

2022-08-02 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   GECCI Investment KG 
       Marktstr. 23 
       31188 Holle 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)5062 898 9100 
Fax:     +49 (0)5062 898 9109 
E-mail:    kontakt@gecci-investment.de 
Internet:   www.gecci-investment.de 
ISIN:     DE000A3E46C5, DE000A289QS7 
WKN:     A3E46C, A289QS 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID: 1411267 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1411267 2022-08-02

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

GECCI INVESTMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.