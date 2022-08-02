DJ GECCI Investment KG: Interest on the GECCI 2020/25 bond will be paid within the healing period

DGAP-Media / 2022-08-02 / 10:30 Bockenem, August 02, 2022 - The GECCI Group informs that the Interest originally due on August 1 for bond 2020/25 (ISIN DE000 A3E46C 5), Maturity five years, coupon 5.75%, delayed, but within the so-called healing period of 30 days. The reason for the delay is technical problems in connection with the Optimization of cash flows. The group expressly states that could pay the interest due at any time and also on time, albeit will do late. The business model of GECCI is heavily dependent on pre-financing, i.e. for the sale of the Single-family houses via GECCI Rent and Buy (mietübereignung.de) go into GECCI Advance payment for the various building materials as well as for all other construction Services. The preliminary work for the multi-house project in Bockenem-Bültum already done, meanwhile the completion stands at a distance of one to two months one of the single-family houses. Further information at www.gecci.net and www.gecci-investment.de End of Media Release

