August 2nd, 2022
RCI Banque: "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as at June 30th, 2022 is now available
The RCI Banque group "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS" as at June, 30th, 2022 is now available is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment
- Communiqué de publication CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as at June, 30th 2022 has been made available (1) (1) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83f01917-5415-4b73-a13d-93af9e1f0ae3)
