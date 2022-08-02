Nepra Foods: Nepra Achieves Commercial Production of Allergen-Free PROPASTA Frozen Meals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, today announces that following Nepra's successful launch at the Natural Foods Expo, ProPasta is now available online at www.propasta.com with additional online retailers and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, to follow.

The launch of the ProPasta brand frozen entrée shows the functionality of our ingredients in pastas, soft cheeses, and meat analogues.

In addition to the commercialization of the frozen meal, Nepra is quickly expanding the ProPasta brand to include a dried version of our unique allergen-free, gluten-free, high-protein pasta, and a quick introduction into the distribution of our proprietary meatball made from hemp protein.

"My involvement in the natural products industry for fifteen years means I have personally experienced & witnessed many exciting product launches; ProPasta's national debut on eCommerce platforms is the most exciting one to date. The Nepra Foods team has created the most innovative, nutritious, and delicious meals with three "first to market" plant-based and allergen-free elements: a ricotta ravioli, a proprietary hemp meatball & a delicious hemp pasta that microwaves. From the branding to what is inside of the package, currently, there's nothing like ProPasta on the market." -VP of CPG Sales, Kate Cash

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. It believes eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, do not tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or do not want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

