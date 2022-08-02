easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 August 2022

The Company announces that it received notification on 2 August 2022 that Ella Bennett, Group People Director acquired 3,187 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 1 August 2022 at a price of GBP3.895 per share, in London.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.895 3,187

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,187

-- Price GBP3.895

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01

f) Place of the transaction XLON

