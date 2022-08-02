Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
02.08.22
12:50 Uhr
4,670 Euro
-0,065
-1,37 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7154,73013:33
4,7204,73013:33
Dow Jones News
02.08.2022 | 12:16
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Aug-2022 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 August 2022

The Company announces that it received notification on 2 August 2022 that Ella Bennett, Group People Director acquired 3,187 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 1 August 2022 at a price of GBP3.895 per share, in London.

For further details, please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Ella Bennett 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                             Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment                     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code                           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction                        Acquisition of shares 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          GBP3.895     3,187

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,187

-- Price GBP3.895

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 178800 
EQS News ID:  1411499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
