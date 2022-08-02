Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ0Y ISIN: CA88369B1058 Ticker-Symbol: 011 
Frankfurt
02.08.22
09:16 Uhr
1,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THESIS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THESIS GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,08013:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THESIS GOLD
THESIS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THESIS GOLD INC1,0300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.