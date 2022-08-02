SK Capital Partners ("SK Capital"), a New York-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the specialty chemicals, materials and pharmaceuticals sectors, today announced that its affiliates have completed the acquisition of Valtris Specialty Chemicals ("Valtris" or the "Company"), from H.I.G. Capital.

Valtris, headquartered in Independence, Ohio, is a leading global manufacturer of a comprehensive portfolio of specialty additives and precursors, offering solutions and innovative products to customers around the world. Valtris develops products that provide essential performance properties across a variety of applications including plastics, coatings, adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and personal care products. The Company operates nine manufacturing locations and employs approximately 700 people across North America, Europe and Asia.

Jack Norris, a Managing Director of SK Capital, stated, "Valtris is a well-regarded producer of specialty additives that improve performance and deliver critical attributes for its customers. Over its 75-year history, the Company has developed a strong reputation as a premium solutions provider to its diverse customer base. We are excited that Valtris will be joining the portfolio of SK Capital, where we have significant experience in the additives markets through multiple prior investments."

Latham Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel and TM Capital served as financial advisor to SK Capital. Committed debt financing was provided by Cerberus Business Finance, LLC.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $15 billion annually, employs more than 20,000 people globally and operates 191 plants in 32 countries. The firm currently has approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Valtris, headquartered in Independence, Ohio, is a global leader in specialty performance additives and precursors, offering innovative solutions and products to customers around the world. With strong technical expertise and best-in-class formulation capabilities, Valtris develops products that provide essential performance properties to plastics, coatings, adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and personal care products. For more than 75 years, Valtris has served as a trusted partner for customers by providing exceptional service and high-quality products. Valtris is committed to safely developing and manufacturing value-added and sustainable solutions that meet the long-term needs of its customers. The Company operates nine manufacturing locations and employs approximately 700 people across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.valtris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005297/en/

Contacts:

Daniel Abramson

BackBay Communications

857-305-8441

daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com